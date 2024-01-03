High school boys basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Region 4

The West Jordan Jaguars (2-10) secured a win against the Cyprus Pirates (1-11), with a final score of 62-51. Colton Blackham led the Jaguars with a total of 14 points, including one 3-pointer, closely followed by Alex Szymanski and Carter Dorenbosch, both scoring 12 and 11 points respectively. For the Pirates, Koli Fosita rose to the occasion with 15 points, 3 of which were 3-pointers. The first half saw the Jaguars pulling ahead with a 35-22 lead, setting the pace for the rest of the game.

The Hunter Wolverines (6-5) scored a victory against the Kearns Cougars (2-9) with a final score of 64-48. Zaquel Cossa led the Wolverines’ charge with 18 points, including five 3-pointers, followed by Dominick Phannolath contributing 17 points. On the Cougars’ side, Anywan Kuang stood out with a solid 20-point performance, but that wasn’t enough to outmatch the Wolverines’ robust offense. Despite a slight comeback by the Cougars in the second quarter, the Wolverines maintained their lead throughout the rest of the game to secure the victory.

The Taylorsville Warriors (3-6) emerged victorious in their showdown against the Granger Lancers (2-8), with a score of 62-51. Bronson Dallimore led the scoring for Taylorsville with a strong 24-point performance, including four 3-pointers. He was supported by Daniel Healy, who contributed 17 points. Despite Daudi Aweyso’s standout performance for the Lancers, scoring an impressive 35 points with five 3-pointers, the consistent scoring from the Warriors proved too much. The Warriors maintained a steady lead throughout the game, securing their third win of the season.

Region 5

The Box Elder Bees (2-8) pulled off an overtime victory against the Bountiful Redhawks (5-4), with a final score of 75-72. The Bees’ victory was led by strong performances from Elijah Kersey, who scored 21 points, and Trevor Wilkinson, who added 20 points. On the Redhawks’ side, Carson Smith was the top scorer with 17 points. However, the Bees held their ground well in overtime, scoring an additional 10 points to pull off the win against Bountiful.

The Roy Royals (6-4) defeated the Viewmont Vikings (1-9) in an overtime thriller, finishing with a score of 77-71. Bronson Belnap led the Royals with 20 points, just edging out teammate Colby Frokjer who scored 19 points. For the Vikings, Cache Tuia and Luke Gardner were the standout performers with 17 and 15 points respectively, while Max Draper also contributed 15 points. The Royals ruled the overtime period and added 18 points to secure their victory.

In a closely fought duel, the Bonneville Lakers (5-5) claimed victory over the Woods Cross Wildcats (1-9) with a final score of 46-43. The Lakers saw standout performances from Nick Sebehar with 17 points and a 3-pointer. For the Wildcats, Bryson Watson led the way, scoring 15 points, three of which were 3-pointers. The Lakers extended their hold on the game with a strong third quarter, scoring 16 points.

Region 6

The Brighton Bengals (7-5) secured a victory over the Skyline Eagles (8-4) with a final score of 60-51. With a combination of noteworthy performances, the Bengals prevailed, led by Bradley Easton who scored 15 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Jaxon Soto, who added 13 points. On the Eagles’ side, Landon Shaw led the charge with 21 points, two of which were 3-pointers, however, the team failed to keep up with the pace set by the Bengals. The Bengals established a commanding lead in the first half (36-22) which set them up well for the second half of the game.

The Alta Hawks (12-1), showing their dominance in the season, took down the East Leopards (6-5) 81-51. Jaxon Johnson led the Hawks with 20 points and two 3-pointers. Ace Reiser followed closely with 18 points and three 3-pointers. For the Leopards, Sawyer Sutton put up a sturdy performance, contributing 21 points with three 3-pointers but it wasn’t enough to withstand the Hawk’s might. After gaining a comfortable 43-25 lead by halftime, the Hawks managed to maintain their lead and secure the win.

In an exciting overtime match, the Highland Rams (9-3) edged past the Olympus Titans (10-2) 69-68. Isaiah Drisdom stood out for the Rams, netting 25 points, including three 3-pointers. He was followed by Sefa Brown who scored 16 points. Jordan Barnes led the scoring for the Titans with 16 points. Despite Olympus putting up a tough fight, Highland’s consistent performance ensured their victory in the close contest.

Region 7

The Orem Tigers (5-5) defeated Salem Hills Skyhawks (4-6) 68-46. For Orem, Jax Allen stood out with his scoring prowess, dropping 19 points including a 3-pointer. He was supported by team members Chance Dastrup, who added 16 points, and Tate Robinson with 15 points of his own. Despite Chase DeGraffenried’s effort for Salem Hills, leading with 22 points, the overall performance of the Tigers proved too strong. The Tigers led from the first quarter and never relinquished their hold on the game.

In a tightly contested match, the Timpview Thunderbirds (3-3) emerged victorious over the Wasatch Wasps (5-5) with a final score of 64-59. Lincoln Holcombe led Timpview’s scoring with 18 points, including six 3-pointers, backed by strong performances from Aisa Galea’i and Callen Tollestrup, who scored 16 and 15 points respectively. Sam Lind was the standout player for the Wasps, scoring a remarkable 30 points, including five 3-pointers. Despite Lind’s contribution, the Wasps fell short as the Thunderbirds’ balanced scoring proved enough for the win.

The Springville Red Devils (6-4) emerged victorious against the Cedar Valley Aviators (5-5) with a 64-57 victory. Springville’s Jamyn Sondrup outperformed with a solid 23 points, including a 3-pointer. Teammate Mason Hansen also showcased a fine performance, contributing 19 points which included three 3-pointers. On the Aviators’ side, Hunter Larson and Heath Christensen both scored 13 points. The Red Devils took a solid lead in the first quarter, with a score of 20-14, and maintained their lead throughout the match.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (6-4) bested the Spanish Fork Dons (3-7) with a final score of 73-62. Bennett Averett was the standout player for the Golden Eagles, netting 21 points, supported by Easton Merrell, who scored 19 points. On the Dons’ side, Aaron Dunn led the scoring with 22 points, followed by Gage Christensen with 17 points. Despite a promising start from the Dons, the Golden Eagles pulled ahead in the third quarter and maintained their lead to secure the win.

Region 12

The North Sanpete Hawks (6-5) triumphed over the Juab Wasps (8-3) with a final score of 63-58. Cole Cook stood out for the Hawks with an impressive performance of 20 points and 11 rebounds, allowing the Hawks to edge past the Wasps. Ridge Hendry also contributed significantly with 13 points. Braxton Hooper led the Wasps’ offense with a resilient 17 points, followed by Austin Hopoate with 16 points. A captivating fourth quarter saw the Hawks come from behind to secure the win.

In a closely contested match, the Richfield Wildcats (6-5) managed to secure a win against the Emery Spartans (10-2) with a final score of 57-53. Cort Moon led the Wildcats’ scoring with 14 points, followed by Jorgen Southwick who scored 10 points. For the Spartans, Luke Justice led the scoring with an impressive 18 points. The Wildcats were able to maintain a slender lead throughout the second half, managing to fend off a spirited final-quarter comeback by the Spartans. This resilient display allowed Richfield to secure the win, handing the Spartans their second loss of the season.

The Carbon Dinos (5-5) secured a victory against the Delta Rabbits (3-8), finishing with a score of 57-51. Zeke Willson led the Dinos with a strong performance of 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Ryker Butler also contributed significantly with 13 points. For the Rabbits, Cai Henderson was the top scorer with 16 points, followed closely by Bronco Bundy with 12.

In a closely contested match, the Manti Templars (9-4) edged out the Canyon View Falcons (7-4) with a final score of 69-66. Reggie Frischknecht topped the scoring for the Templars with 21 points, closely followed by Austin Thomas with 15 points. For the Falcons, Ty Attig delivered an impressive performance with 22 points, including two 3-pointers.

Region 18

The Kanab Cowboys (8-4) emerged victorious over the Parowan Rams (3-8) with a comprehensive score of 64-45. For the Cowboys, Kyle Brown topped the scoreboard with 15 points, followed by Cash Mortensen and Kale Glover both tallying 14 points each. Hunter Bettridge was the highest scorer for the Rams, putting up 17 points, with Trevor Robison contributing 13 points. Despite a challenging second quarter, the Cowboys’ consistent performance across the remaining quarters ensured their win.

Region 20

The Piute Thunderbirds (9-2) scored a victory against the Wayne Badgers (8-7), with a convincing final score of 61-44. For the Thunderbirds, Kole Westwood led the scoring with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, with Jaxon Westwood close behind scoring 17 points. Jake Batty was the standout for the Badgers with a solid all-round performance, scoring 13 points and dominating the boards with 16 rebounds.

Nonregion

The Layton Christian Eagles (11-2) triumphed over California’s Gardena in a crushing 68-21 victory. Luka Kulundzic led the Eagles with 22 points including six successful 3-pointers, while Tyrin Jones contributed a solid 12 points.

The Logan Grizzlies (10-2) stormed past the Uintah Utes (5-6) in a commanding 76-46 win. For the Grizzlies, Will Parkinson and Jalen Argyle had strong performances with Parkinson recording 22 points and Argyle nailing 21 points, five of which were 3-pointers. Dauson Gardiner topped the Utes’ scoresheet with 19 points. The Grizzlies established their dominance early on, leading 37-14 by halftime.

The Milford Tigers (7-4) routed Nevada’s White Pine 64-35. Sadler Barnes delivered an exceptional performance for the Tigers, scoring 27 points, hitting a 3-pointer, and fetching six rebounds, as well as recording four assists and seven steals. Kilo Tsosie was also notable, contributing 13 points, alongside six rebounds and a pair of assists and steals. The Tigers asserted their dominance early, pulling ahead 19-9 in the first quarter and maintained the lead throughout the game.

The Panguitch Bobcats (11-3) overwhelmed Arizona’s Beaver Dam Diamondbacks with a commanding 59-26 win. Burkley Dalton stood out for the Bobcats with nine points, including three 3-pointers, while Justin Osburn added eight points. The Bobcats took an early lead with an impressive 38-9 score by halftime.

The Grand Red Devils (3-8) triumphed over the Union Cougars (4-9) with an 81-73 victory. The Red Devils’ Jason McKinney spearheaded the scoring with 24 points, closely followed by Lane Berry who added 23. For the Cougars, Wayke Olsen and Brady Bell equaled each other’s efforts by each scoring 20 points. The fourth quarter saw a surge from the Red Devils, netting 25 points to ensure their win.

In a closely contested duel, the Rockwell Marshals (8-4) prevailed over the Draper APA Eagles (2-8), with a final score of 66-62. The Marshals’ Luke Henderson led the charge, garnering 27 points with three 3-pointers while Kaysen Rife followed closely, scoring 13 points. For the Eagles, Ian Campbell impressed with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. The Marshals managed a hot start, leading 22-14 after the first quarter, which set the tone for the remainder of the game.

In a high-scoring match, the Skyridge Falcons (5-7) prevailed over the Fremont Silverwolves (7-5) with a final score of 74-65. Jordan Kohler was the top scorer for the Falcons, putting up an impressive 26 points, including three 3-pointers, while Dane Housley also posted a noteworthy 22 points. For the Silverwolves, Hunter Hansen led the scoring with 22 points. Despite the strong start from Fremont in the first quarter, the Falcons soared back with remarkable performances in the second and third quarters.

The Copper Hills Grizzlies (6-6) pulled off a thrilling overtime victory against the Syracuse Titans (6-5), with a final score of 75-70. Isaiah Reiser stood out for the Grizzlies, contributing a massive 28 points along with 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals. Tyler McVey also put up a double-double performance with 17 points and 13 rebounds. On the Titans’ side, Hudson Hess, Terik Hamblin, and Joshua Godfrey tied for the lead, each scoring 15 points. Despite the Titans’ strong start, the Grizzlies managed to turn the game around in the final quarter, forcing overtime where they ultimately came out on top.

The Green Canyon Wolves (11-0) maintained their winning streak with a convincing win over the Stansbury Stallions (2-10), finishing with a score of 70-48. Kyran Hoffman led the Wolves with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, closely backed by teammate Jaxon Drysdale, who contributed 14 points. For the Stallions, Aiden Pehrson was the top scorer with 13 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Despite a strong second quarter from the Stallions, where both teams scored 22 points, the Wolves managed to outscore the Stallions in the remaining quarters and seal the victory.

The North Summit Braves (8-4) won over the Waterford Ravens (2-6) with a final score of 56-45. The Braves’ performance was led by Buck Sargent who scored an impressive 18 points, followed by Trevor Richins with 14 points. Steele Vernon also contributed well with 13 points, including a 3-pointer. On the Ravens’ side, Carter Nielsen led with 13 points, including two 3-pointers. The Braves maintained their lead throughout all quarters, creating a gap that the Ravens were unable to close.

The Davis Darts (8-3) secured a home victory against the Bingham Miners (6-6) with a final score of 67-58. Zach Fisher was the star player for the Darts, amassing a noteworthy 19 points, while Ike Morgan and Coleman Atwater contributed 15 and 12 points respectively. On the opposing side, Stockton Tueller led the scoring for the Miners with his 21-point contribution, including three 3-pointers. The Darts maintained their lead from the first quarter and extended it in the final stretch.

The South Sevier Rams (9-4) outclassed the Millard Eagles (0-13) with an emphatic 70-28 scoreline. Stockton Roberts recorded 20 points, including four 3-pointers for the Rams, while teammate Brace Brindley added 12 points with two 3-pointers. The Eagles’ leading scorer was Derk Memmott with eight points. The Rams steamed ahead in the first half, with a lead of 42-21 that set the basis for their dominant win.

The Duchesne Eagles (6-5) had an overwhelming win against the Altamont Longhorns (2-5) with a resounding final score of 72-21. The Eagles showcased their strength early in the game, leading 46-10 by halftime. Colter Giles and Parker Crum stood out for the Eagles, both scoring 13 points with three 3-pointers. For the Longhorns, Ashton Arnold managed to score 10 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Morgan Trojans (5-7) secured a firm victory over the Summit Academy Bears (6-9) with a final score of 74-59. Bracken Saunders put on a remarkable performance for the Trojans, scoring a total of 28 points. He received strong support from teammate Kolton Asay, who contributed 21 points, five of which were 3-pointers. On the Bears’ side, Stewart Woodward led the way, recording 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Ben Lomond Scots (5-7) clinched victory over the American Leadership Eagles (5-7) with a final score of 66-59. Jake East starred for the Scots, scoring a dazzling 26 points, followed by Jonathan Alcaraz who contributed 21 points. On the Eagles’ side, Zachariah Swarnes was the top scorer with 24 points, with Jaxon Hunter following closely behind with 16 points, five of which were 3-pointers. Despite the Eagles having an early lead in the first two quarters, the Scots turned the game around in the second half with a strong performance, eventually securing the win.

