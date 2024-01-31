High school boys/girls basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Girls Basketball

Region 5

The Clearfield Falcons edged out the Bonneville Lakers 47-43 with standout performances from Izzy Wyaskett and Ciara De La O. Wyaskett led Clearfield (13-4) scoring 15 points, including a 3-pointer, while De La O tallied eight points supported by her two 3-pointers. Despite Bonneville’s (4-14) efforts, led by Sidnee Geerdes with 16 points, an early deficit was too much to overcome.

Bountiful trounced Viewmont 62-41, propelled by stellar performances from Taylor Harvey and Milika Satuala. Harvey notched 26 points, including one 3-pointer for the Redhawks (14-3), while teammate Satuala recorded 23 points. Despite Mary Carr’s 13 points, which included three 3-pointers, and 10 points each from Aubrey Mulitalo and Mara Mickelson, it wasn’t enough for the Vikings (11-6).

Box Elder overcame Woods Cross 47-39, notably due to Ashlyn Wight and Madi Thurgood both scoring 13 points. Wight made her mark for the Bees (13-5) with a 3-pointer as well. Wildcats’ (9-9) Katie King led her team with 18 points, 15 of them being from 3-pointers, along with Mari Nichols and Kiyomi Tauataina contributing 10 and 8 points respectively. Box Elder started slow, but strong finishes to each half propelled it to victory.

Northridge defeated Roy 52-41, spearheaded by Kaylee Hess with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Karlee Mayfield added 10 points to the Knights’ (9-9) mainstay. Despite Analeise Maharaj’s noteworthy effort of 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Rihanna Jones’ 11 points with two 3-pointers for the Royals (5-13), it was not enough to secure a win, highlighted by a dominant second quarter for Northridge.

Boys Basketball

Region 5

Woods Cross won against Box Elder 65-58, with Hunter Jackson scoring 22 points, 9 of them 3-pointers, and Eli Michaelis contributing 17 points for the Wildcats (4-14). Bryson Watson also made his presence known with 16 points, with 12 being from 3-pointers. Elijah Kersey netted an impressive 29 points, including six 3-pointers, for the Bees (7-11).

Northridge surpassed Roy, winning 61-46, driven by Josh Kitchen’s 18 points, which included two 3-pointers, and Bentley Whitear’s 17 points, marked by three 3-pointers. On the Roy side (9-9), Bronson Belnap scored 15 points with a 3-pointer and Corben Schuffenhauer added 11 points, but it was insufficient to overcome the Knights (8-10).

Bountiful outscored Viewmont 91-72, it was propelled by Bryson Heath’s 22 points which included a 3-pointer and Carson Smith’s 21 points, adding another 3-pointer, for the Redhawks (13-5). 11 different Bountiful players scored in this game, highlighting a high scoring effort to take down Viewmont. Drez Jensen added an impressive 18 points, which included two 3-pointers, and Max Draper’s 15 points for the Vikings (6-12).

Clearfield overpowered Bonneville with a 64-49 victory, led by Peyton Kotter who delivered a remarkable 26 points including three 3-pointers for the Falcons (5-13). Trace Hansen also scored 12 points with two 3-pointers. Despite Nick Sebehar and Ben Tesch recording 14 and 13 points respectively for the Lakers (6-12), they couldn’t match Clearfield’s consistent scoring.

Region 9

Desert Hills achieved a 64-52 victory against Cedar City, highlighted by Eli Allred’s 15 points, with one 3-pointer, and Chaz Holbrook’s 13 points, including another 3-pointer for the Thunder (11-8). Mason Rasmussen and Ben Chase also nodded 12 and 11 points respectively. Easton Albrecht managed to score 16 points with one 3-pointer for the Reds (4-15).

Snow Canyon defeated Crimson Cliffs 64-53, with a standout performance from Owen Mackay who scored an outstanding 23 points, including a 3-pointer, for the Warriors (11-6). Drey Smith and Carter Campbell also offered notable contributions with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Sean Felts and Drake Carroll tried to keep the Mustangs (9-9) in the game with 17 and 13 points respectively, but it was not enough to offset the fast start from Snow Canyon.

Dixie cruised past Hurricane with a convincing 81-49 win, largely due to Breckon Robinson’s staggering 34 points including seven 3-pointers for the Flyers (17-3). Kyle Lemke and Damon Meyers each added 14 and 10 points respectively, while Jordan Roberts commanded the offense with 14 assists. Brigham Kemp stood out for the Tigers (5-14), scoring 17 points and making one 3-pointer, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a dominant scoring performance from Dixie.

Region 10

The Jordan Beetdiggers tallied a 69-59 victory against the Tooele Buffaloes. Brandt Steed led the charge by scoring 21 points which included three 3-pointers for the Beetdiggers (8-11), and Trent Benson chipped in with 16 points, 12 of them being 3-pointers. Ethan Rogers scoring 23 points for the Buffaloes (4-14). Jordan relied on a dominant second quarter, in which it outscored Tooele by 11 to take a four point lead into halftime.

Cottonwood defeated Murray 58-43, with significant contributions coming from John Rosevear, who racked up 19 points along with three 3-pointers, and Peter Oguama who added 14 points to the Colts’ (14-5) score. Chris Cox also contributed 12 points, one of them a 3-pointer. Treyce Wilson scored 14 points for the Spartans (12-6). Cottonwood had a four point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but it outscored Murray by 11 to secure the victory.

Region 12

Emery barely edged out Manti in a tightly contested game, winning 59-57. Luke Justice led the team with 16 points, while Zack Tuttle contributed 13 points and Creek Sharp added 11 points for the Spartans (15-5). For the Templars (15-6), Reggie Frischknecht scored 18 points but fell just short of leading his team to a win.

North Sanpete secured a 54-49 victory over Delta. Ridge Hendry was instrumental in the Hawks’ (8-11) win, scoring 20 points inclusive of three 3-pointers, and supported by Dimick Huntington who added 15 points, six of which were 3-pointers. Cai Henderson played a notable game for the Rabbits (5-14), scoring 17 points with one 3-pointer.

Canyon View defeated Juab 45-43 thanks to a furious fourth quarter comeback. Carson Miles played an instrumental role in the Falcons’ (12-7) win by scoring 15 points, hitting one shot from beyond the arc, while Jace Farrow added 10 points, adding another 3-pointer. Wasps’ (11-8) Austin Park managed to score 19 points, which included three 3-pointers, and Braxton Hooper added 11 points, but they fell just short of a win.

Richfield comfortably defeated Carbon with a score of 60-42. The Wildcats (12-7) were led by Miles Barnett who scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jorgen Southwick who contributed 14 points with two 3-pointers. For the Dinos (8-11), Kahner Raby and Zeke Willson played with notable efforts, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively. A 22-4 second quarter was pivotal for Richfield to defeat Carbon, as outside of that quarter the two teams were tied.

Region 13

In the clash of 3A top seeds, No.2 Ogden (15-4) managed to edge past No.1 South Summit (18-2) in a thrilling 67-62 victory at home. Stockton Marriott was instrumental for the Tigers with 23 points, while Jesse Jones added 19. On the Wildcats’ side, Gage Mckee stood out with 19 points followed closely by Logan Woolstenhulme who netted 16. Trailing 15-10 after the first quarter, Ogden surged ahead in the second quarter to build a 33-27 halftime lead.

In a Region 13 game that needed overtime, Union (8-12) secured a win against Ben Lomond (5-15), 60-56. Wayke Olsen was the top scorer for the Cougars with 27 points, and Stetson Duncan added 12, hitting two 3-pointers. Jake East put up a strong performance for the Scots, tallying 20 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cougars’ overtime surge.

In a hard-fought contest, Morgan (11-9) emerged as victors against Grantsville (6-14), winning 55-50. The Trojans saw important contributions from Bracken Saunders and Kolton Asay who both recorded 16 points, with Asay additionally nabbing four 3-pointers. The Cowboys were led by Ethan Powell and Decker Dzierzon, each tallying 14 points.

Region 14

In an entertaining Region 14 game, American Heritage edged past Providence Hall 81-79 in overtime, lifting its season tally to 11-8, while Providence Hall drops to 7-13. Brady Peery led Providence Hall with 26 points, followed by Mana Winitana and West Larson, who scored 17 and 16 points respectively. On the opposing side, Dawson McDermaid led with 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and Evan Fraser tallied 15 points with three 3-pointers. American Heritage led by 10 heading into the fourth quarter, but Providence Hall used a 25-15 edge to force overtime.

Visiting Judge Memorial (8-12) used a big second quarter to pull away from Summit Academy (9-13) for the 71-52 victory. Leading the Bulldogs was JJ Apathjang with 28 points, while for the Bears, Colbyn Draper notched 27 points with two 3-pointers. Judge outscored Summit Academy 24-10 in the second quarter to take a 37-15 halftime lead.

Region 16

Rockwell (15-5) registered a dominant home win against Merit Academy (2-12), 96-50. The Marshals saw Luke Henderson and Roman Haueter both tally an impressive 29 points, with Haueter adding seven 3-pointers to his tally. On the Knights’ side, Allan Mendonca was the top scorer with 20 points. The Marshals jumped out fast, leading 24-11 after the first quarter and then 56-25 by halftime.

Komy Ocwor put on an offensive clinic as he led APA West Valley (15-5) to a big 96-39 victory over Utah Military Camp Williams (4-7). The high scorer for the game, Ocwor contributed a staggering 47 points, making six 3-pointers in his stellar performance. Sharmaarkay Mbwera and Brandon Arguemedo also chipped in importantly for the Eagles with 22 and 16 points respectively. Despite Andre Loya’s gallant effort of 21 points for the Marauders.

Region 17

American Leadership emerged victorious over Rowland Hall by 54-47, evening its record at 10-10, while the Winged Lions fell to 8-11. Zachariah Swarnes led the Eagles with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, and Kannon Huntsman chipped in with 18 points. For the Winged Lions, Will Chin and Yeshi Tsering were the key contributors, scoring 15 and 12 points respectively.

Waterford prevailed over St. Joseph 61-47, raising its season record to 7-9 while St. Joseph falls to 2-11. The Ravens took a commanding 41-23 lead at halftime led by Preston Jenkins, who finished with 20 points. Teammate Carter Nielson contributed 15 points, including three 3-pointers. The Jayhawks were paced by Gavin Donovan’s 19 points and Gavin Wolf’s total of 15 points, three of which were 3-pointers.

Maeser Prep (10-10) claimed a victory on home court against Draper APA (4-13) with a final score of 59-42. Kale Garner was stand-out for the Lions with 16 points, while Jaden Garner and Ethan Cheung both added 10. For the Eagles, Urban Baldwin led with 12 points closely followed by Lucian Greenwell who netted 11. The Lions’ stronger performances in the third and fourth quarters helped secure their win.

Region 18

Kanab (15-5) claimed a home victory over Beaver (9-8), outscoring them 53-45 on Wednesday. Cash Mortensen led the Cowboys with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while Trey Castagno contributed 11 pointsl. For the Beavers, Baylor Blackburn and Deegan Blackner both tallied 13 points, with Blackburn pulling down nine rebounds and Blackner dishing out four assists. Kanab established control in the third quarter as it opened up a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In a top-2 clash in 2A, No.1 Enterprise (15-5) outpaced No.2 South Sevier (15-6) for the 82-67 win. Dax Hunt and Treyson Whitman were pivotal in the win for the Wolves, both notching 16 points - with Hunt also firing four 3-pointers. Stockton Roberts put up a strong effort for the Rams, scoring 23 points with three 3-pointers. Enterprise jumped out fast, building a 48-29 lead in the first half.

Parowan defeated Water Canyon 59-42, taking an early lead in the first quarter 25-12, and then rolling from there. Trevor Robison led the Rams (5-14) with 13 points, while Dynonte Blackmore topped the Wildcats’ score with 10 points (3-9).

Region 20

Wayne fended off Milford 61-52, improving its season record to 12-8, and leaving the Tigers at 11-8. Jake Batty was the standout for the Wayne Badgers with a 20-point game, including 18 rebounds, while Ryker Peterson chipped in with 18 points. For the Tigers, Colton Barnes topped the scoring with 14 points, just ahead of Kilo Tsosie who scored 11.

Top-ranked Panguitch (17-3) secured an assertive 64-41 victory over Valley Buffaloes (8-7) on Wednesday night. Cache Eyre led the Bobcats as he scored 19 points including five 3-pointers, while Justin Osburn added 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Jace Cox and Warren Spencer were the high scorers for the Buffaloes, tallying 13 and 12 points respectively.

Piute (15-3) easily overpowered Bryce Valley (4-14) on Wednesday for the 71-36. Jaxon Westwood and Tavin Jessen were standout performers for the Thunderbirds, scoring 22 and 18 points respectively, each contributing two 3-pointers. Zaren Roberts was the high scorer for the Mustangs with 15 points. The Thunderbirds cemented their lead with a 25-9 edge scoring in the third quarter.

Nonregion

Mount Vernon Patriots (6-10) claimed a 50-32 win over the USDB Eagles (0-3) in an impressive display of team play. The Patriots pulled away with an 18-9 edge in the second quarter and they never looked back. Gabe Jackson led the Patriots with 15 points, three 3-pointers, and four rebounds, while Andrew McMurdie chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.

Tabiona, ranked No. 4 in 1A, earned a 64-54 win over Duchesne, ranked No. 4 in 2A, on Wednesday night to improve to 15-3 while dropping Duchesne to 10-8. Gavin Rhoades led the Tigers with 15 points, while teammates Easton Peterson and Chance Lazenby tallied 12 points each. Parker Crum stood out for the Eagles with 13 points, with Dallin Porter adding 12. Tabiona built a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and held on from there.

