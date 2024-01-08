Larry H. Miller Week 22 high school star athletes of the week

tn

Boys Basketball

George McConkie, Highland (Sr.)

Highland made a massive statement to kick off Region 6 play last week with big wins over Olympus and Brighton. A bigger test awaits this week against No. 1 Alta, but thanks in large part to the play of senior George McConkie, the Rams have momentum heading into the big game.

“It was a special week for our school and team with two great wins against Olympus and Brighton.

“George was fantastic in both games with his rebounding, rim protection and shot blocking,” said Highland coach Chris Jones.

McConkie only scored three points in the 69-68 overtime win over Olympus, but he corralled 14 rebounds and blocked three shots. Two nights later in the 55-45 win over Brighton he had a phenomenal stat line with 16 points, 18 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists.

“George is a special young man who has worked tirelessly to get to where he is. He wants to be great, and is continually working towards that. We are fortunate to have him on our team and he is a pleasure to coach,” Jones said.

For the season McConkie is averaging 10.2 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Fui Niumeitolu, Alta (Sr.)

Alta’s girls basketball team didn’t win a game last year, but led by Jordan transfer Fui Niumeitolu the Hawks have already won 10 games this season and have emerged as one of the top contenders in Region 6 of 5A.

“Fui is an incredible talent, she brings a competitive edge and toughness on both ends of the floor, she works hard on her game and makes her teammates better. Fui has a high basketball IQ, she is able to adapt her style of play to what her team needs,” said Alta coach Julie Larsen.

“Thus far, Fui has been a key part in the teams success due to her style of play, playmaking abilities and leadership on and off the court.”

For the season, Niumeitolu is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists.

A year ago as a junior at Jordan she was voted 5A second team all-state after averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Last week, Niumeitolu had one of her best performances of the season as she scored 31 points in a 74-40 win over East.

Boys Swimming

Kurt Morgan, Canyon View (Jr.)

No 3A boys swimmer has been more dominant this season than Canyon View’s Kurt Morgan. He’s posted the best individual time in five of the eight events, and a top six time in the other six.

The five events he’s posted 3A-best times are 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle along with the 100 butterfly.

He’s not just making a splash at the 3A level either. Morgan’s times in the 200 free (1:44.32), 100 free (46.80) and 100 butterfly (50.86) rank third in the entire state this season.

“Every few years a coach has an athlete that needs little coaching. Kurt Morgan is one of those athletes that drives a team with his desire to be the best there is,” said Canyon View coach Kirt Brown.

Girls Swimming

Avery Bulkley, Payson (Jr.)

Throughout the current the swim season, Payson junior Avery Bulkley has repeatedly proven herself as one of the top 4A swimmers in the state.

She owns the top time in 4A in both the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley, as well as a top five time in the 200 free and 100 butterfly.

“Avery works so hard and is driven to improve. Avery is an example to her team in putting in the work. She loves leading her teammates in relays and is willing to swim whatever stroke, in whatever order, she is asked to help her team succeed. Avery and her teammates are ranked in the top 5 in the medley and 400 relays, which has never happened for Payson High School. We love having Avery as a leader on our team,” said Payson coach Jilyan Bulkley.

Her 500 free time of 5:11.73 ranks second in the entire state this season, while her 200 free time of 1:57.09 ranks third.

Boys Wrestling

Logan Hancey, Fremont (Sr.)

Logan Hancey epitomizes dedication and hard work, which has translated to a slew of results on the match this season for the Fremont senior.

Last week at the prestigious Richardson Memorial at Box Elder High School, Hancey captured the 165-pound individual title by edging South Summit’s Ben Smith in the final, 5-3.

“Logan is a leader on and off the mat. He holds himself to the highest standard academically as well as athletically. He has been one of our top guys in the room since his freshman year when we won divisionals for us. He elevates the level of performances for everyone he practices with, and holds our guys accountable to the commitments they have made. He is such a great leader and representative of what our program is about,” said Fremont coach Cody Storey.

For the season, Hancey owns a 22-2 record and this Tuesday he’ll participate in the Utah All-Star Duals in a rematch against South Summit’s Smith.

Girls Wrestling

Isla Baeza, Mountain View (Sr.)

Mountain view senior Isla Baeza ran her record to 20-0 this season with a dominant showing at the Utah Winter Classic at the Sevier Valley Center last weekend.

Baeza won all five of her matches in the 130-pound weight class by fall, including the championship match win over Salem Hill’s Braylin Jones.

Baeza is the defending 5A state champion at 130 pounds, finishing with a 29-4 record a year ago.

The senior will also be participating in the Utah All-Star Duals at UVU this Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. as she takes on Union’s Evie Davidson.

