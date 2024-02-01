Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 1, 2024 | 
High School Sports Sports Desert Hills Utah High School Sports

Hillcrest High drill team dances to 4A state championship, its 8th in school history

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Hillcrest High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The state title drought is finally over for Hillcrest High’s drill team.

The Marchioness narrowly edged runner-up Snow Canyon at UVU on Thursday afternoon to capture the 4A state championship, the school’s first since 2016 and the eighth in school history.

Hillcrest finished first in the 4A Dance category and was second in Military and Show.

Snow Canyon finished first in Show, was runner-up in Dance and finished fourth in Military.

Ridgeline, Desert Hills — which finished first in Military — and Sky View rounded out the top five in 4A.

Dixie had won four straight 4A state championships, but it didn’t advance out of Wednesday’s competition into the top eight teams that competed on Thursday.

merlin_3017938.jpg

Hillcrest High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
1 of 31
merlin_3017964.jpg

Snow Canyon High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
2 of 31
merlin_3017936.jpg

Cedar High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
3 of 31
merlin_3017940.jpg

Green Canyon High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
4 of 31
merlin_3017994.jpg

Hillcrest High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
5 of 31
merlin_3017990.jpg

Ridgeline High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
6 of 31
merlin_3017988.jpg

Sky View High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
7 of 31
merlin_3017986.jpg

Sky View High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
8 of 31
merlin_3017984.jpg

Snow Canyon High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
9 of 31
merlin_3017982.jpg

Snow Canyon High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
10 of 31
merlin_3017980.jpg

Cedar High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
11 of 31
merlin_3017978.jpg

Jordan High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
12 of 31
merlin_3017976.jpg

Stansbury High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
13 of 31
merlin_3017974.jpg

Desert Hills High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
14 of 31
merlin_3017972.jpg

Green Canyon High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
15 of 31
merlin_3017970.jpg

Jordan High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
16 of 31
merlin_3017968.jpg

Desert Hills High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
17 of 31
merlin_3017966.jpg

A closeup of Cedar High School’s drill team costumes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
18 of 31
merlin_3017962.jpg

Audience members cheer on Snow Canyon High School’s drill team during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
19 of 31
merlin_3017960.jpg

Snow Canyon High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
20 of 31
merlin_3017958.jpg

Desert Hills’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
21 of 31
merlin_3017956.jpg

Sky View High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
22 of 31
merlin_3017954.jpg

Sky View High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
23 of 31
merlin_3017952.jpg

Hillcrest High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
24 of 31
merlin_3017950.jpg

Audience members cheer on Hillcrest High School’s drill team during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
25 of 31
merlin_3017948.jpg

Ridgeline High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
26 of 31
merlin_3017946.jpg

Snow Canyon’s drill coaches react while Snow Canyon’s drill team performs during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
27 of 31
Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
28 of 31
merlin_3017942.jpg

Stansbury High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
29 of 31
merlin_3018008.jpg

Hillcrest High School’s drill team coaches watch as Hillcrest competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
30 of 31
merlin_3018006.jpg

Ridgeline High School’s drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
31 of 31
Hillcrest High School's drill team competes during the 4A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
Class 4A

Team standings

  1. Hillcrest
  2. Snow Canyon
  3. Ridgeline
  4. Desert Hills
  5. Sky View

Military

  1. Desert Hills
  2. Hillcrest
  3. Ridgeline
  4. Snow Canyon
  5. Sky View

Dance

  1. Hillcrest
  2. Snow Canyon
  3. Ridgeline
  4. Desert Hills
  5. Stansbury

Show

  1. Snow Canyon
  2. Hillcrest
  3. Ridgeline
  4. Desert Hills
  5. Sky View

