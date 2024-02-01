Hillcrest High drill team dances to 4A state championship, its 8th in school history

The state title drought is finally over for Hillcrest High’s drill team.

The Marchioness narrowly edged runner-up Snow Canyon at UVU on Thursday afternoon to capture the 4A state championship, the school’s first since 2016 and the eighth in school history.

Hillcrest finished first in the 4A Dance category and was second in Military and Show.

Snow Canyon finished first in Show, was runner-up in Dance and finished fourth in Military.

Ridgeline, Desert Hills — which finished first in Military — and Sky View rounded out the top five in 4A.

Dixie had won four straight 4A state championships, but it didn’t advance out of Wednesday’s competition into the top eight teams that competed on Thursday.

Class 4A

Team standings

Hillcrest Snow Canyon Ridgeline Desert Hills Sky View

Military

Desert Hills Hillcrest Ridgeline Snow Canyon Sky View

Dance

Hillcrest Snow Canyon Ridgeline Desert Hills Stansbury

Show