Thursday, February 1, 2024 | 
High School Sports Sports

High school drill team: Canyon View 3-peats in 3A, Duchesne halts 6-year title drought in 2A

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
In a tightly-contested night session during Thursday’s drill team state championships at UVU, Canyon View wrapped up its 3-peat in 3A, while Duchesne secured its first state championship since 2018 in 2A.

Canyon View only finished first in one of three categories — Military — but it finished second in Show and fourth in Dance, and that was good enough to edge runner-up Juab.

South Summit, Union and Morgan rounded out the top five.

Juab finished first in the Dance category, while Morgan was crowned champion of the Show category.

In 2A, Duchesne won two of three categories to dethrone last year’s champ South Sevier, claiming its first state title since 2018 and its 16th in school history.

The previous 15 were all in succession from 2004-2018.

The Eagles finished first in the Military and Dance categories, while runner-up South Sevier claimed first place in the Show category.

Beaver, Kanab and Enterprise rounded out the top five in 2A.

Class 3A

Team standings

  1. Canyon View
  2. Juab
  3. South Summit
  4. Union
  5. Morgan

Military

  1. Canyon View
  2. Union
  3. Morgan
  4. Juab
  5. South Summit

Dance

  1. Juab
  2. South Summit
  3. Union
  4. Canyon View
  5. Juan Diego

Show

  1. Morgan
  2. Canyon View
  3. South Summit
  4. Juab
  5. Union

Class 2A

Team standings

  1. Duchesne
  2. South Sevier
  3. Beaver
  4. Kanab
  5. Enterprise

Military

  1. Duchesne
  2. Kanab
  3. South Sevier
  4. Beaver
  5. Parowan

Dance

  1. Duchesne
  2. Beaver
  3. South Sevier
  4. Kanab
  5. Enterprise

Show

  1. South Sevier
  2. Duchesne
  3. Beaver
  4. Enterprise
  5. Kanab

