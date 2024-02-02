High school drill team: Farmington dethrones 4-time champ Bingham to win 6A championship

The Farmington Nixelles are back on top as drill team state champions, and they got there by dethroning four-time 6A champ Bingham.

Farmington dominated the 6A competition on Friday at UVU, sweeping all three categories en route to the championship, with Bingham settling for a second-place finish after winning the title from 2020-2023. The Minerettes finished second in all three categories.

Layton, Davis and Pleasant Grove rounded at the 6A top five.

Farmington won back-to-back 5A state titles in 2020 and 2021, but after making the jump to 6A in 2022, it suddenly found itself taking a back seat to Bingham with runner-up finishes each of the past two years.

On Friday, the roles reversed as Farmington danced its way to another drill team state championship.

Class 6A

Team standings

Farmington Bingham Layton Davis Pleasant Grove

Military

Farmington Bingham Davis Copper Hills Layton

Dance

Farmington Bingham Layton Davis Pleasant Grove

Show