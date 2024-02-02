Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 2, 2024 | 
High school drill team: Farmington dethrones 4-time champ Bingham to win 6A championship

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Farmington High School’s drill team members reacts to their win at the 6A state drill team championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Farmington took first place in every category — military, dance, show and overall.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The Farmington Nixelles are back on top as drill team state champions, and they got there by dethroning four-time 6A champ Bingham.

Farmington dominated the 6A competition on Friday at UVU, sweeping all three categories en route to the championship, with Bingham settling for a second-place finish after winning the title from 2020-2023. The Minerettes finished second in all three categories.

Layton, Davis and Pleasant Grove rounded at the 6A top five.

Farmington won back-to-back 5A state titles in 2020 and 2021, but after making the jump to 6A in 2022, it suddenly found itself taking a back seat to Bingham with runner-up finishes each of the past two years.

On Friday, the roles reversed as Farmington danced its way to another drill team state championship.

Farmington High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Members of Farmington High School’s drill team reacts to their win at the 6A state drill team championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Farmington took first place in every category — military, dance, show and overall.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Farmington High School’s drill team members reacts to their win at the 6A state drill team championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Farmington took first place in every category — military, dance, show and overall.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Members of Farmington High School’s drill team reacts to their win at the 6A state drill team championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Farmington took first place in every category — military, dance, show and overall.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Members of Farmington High School’s drill team reacts to their win at the 6A state drill team championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Farmington took first place in every category — military, dance, show and overall.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Westlake High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Copper Hills High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Bingham High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Davis High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Davis High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Layton High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Layton High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Syracuse High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Davis High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Syracuse High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Davis High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
The audience cheers for Farmington High School’s drill team during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Layton High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Westlake High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Davis High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Farmington High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Westlake High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Pleasant Grove High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Farmington High School’s drill team competes during the 6A state drill team championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Class 6A

Team standings

  1. Farmington
  2. Bingham
  3. Layton
  4. Davis
  5. Pleasant Grove

Military

  1. Farmington
  2. Bingham
  3. Davis
  4. Copper Hills
  5. Layton

Dance

  1. Farmington
  2. Bingham
  3. Layton
  4. Davis
  5. Pleasant Grove

Show

  1. Farmington
  2. Bingham
  3. Layton
  4. Pleasant Grove
  5. Davis
