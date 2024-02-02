High school drill team: Farmington dethrones 4-time champ Bingham to win 6A championship

The Farmington Nixelles are back on top as drill team state champions, and they got there by dethroning four-time 6A champ Bingham.
Farmington dominated the 6A competition on Friday at UVU, sweeping all three categories en route to the championship, with Bingham settling for a second-place finish after winning the title from 2020-2023. The Minerettes finished second in all three categories.
Layton, Davis and Pleasant Grove rounded at the 6A top five.
Farmington won back-to-back 5A state titles in 2020 and 2021, but after making the jump to 6A in 2022, it suddenly found itself taking a back seat to Bingham with runner-up finishes each of the past two years.
On Friday, the roles reversed as Farmington danced its way to another drill team state championship.
Class 6A
Team standings
- Farmington
- Bingham
- Layton
- Davis
- Pleasant Grove
Military
- Farmington
- Bingham
- Davis
- Copper Hills
- Layton
Dance
- Farmington
- Bingham
- Layton
- Davis
- Pleasant Grove
Show
- Farmington
- Bingham
- Layton
- Pleasant Grove
- Davis