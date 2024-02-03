High school drill team: Viewmont Vykelles 3-peat as 5A state champs

The Viewmont Vykelles had never won a drill team state championship until 2022.
Now, the program is turning into a 5A dynasty.
Viewmont won a third straight 5A state championship on Friday night at UVU, winning two of three categories in the 2024 drill team finale.
Viewmont finished first in both the Military and Show categories, and despite a fourth-place finish in dance, it tallied enough points to edge runner-up Bountiful.
The Redhawks finished second in all three categories, while third-place finisher Spanish Fork was crowned champ of the Show category.
Rounding out the 5A top five were Maple Mountain and Cyprus.
Class 5A
Team standings
- Viewmont
- Bountiful
- Spanish Fork
- Maple Mountain
- Cyprus
Military
- Viewmont
- Bountiful
- Maple Mountain
- Spanish Fork
- Cyprus
Dance
- Spanish Fork
- Bountiful
- Maple Mountain
- Viewmont
- Brighton
Show
- Viewmont
- Bountiful
- Spanish Fork
- Cyprus
- Woods Cross
High school boys basketball: Tradon Bessinger’s late 3 helps Davis outlast Fremont to keep Region 1 hopes alive
Maile O’Keefe made history again, and Utah was the best it’s been this season in the win over Oregon State