High school drill team: Viewmont Vykelles 3-peat as 5A state champs

The Viewmont Vykelles had never won a drill team state championship until 2022.

Now, the program is turning into a 5A dynasty.

Viewmont won a third straight 5A state championship on Friday night at UVU, winning two of three categories in the 2024 drill team finale.

Viewmont finished first in both the Military and Show categories, and despite a fourth-place finish in dance, it tallied enough points to edge runner-up Bountiful.

The Redhawks finished second in all three categories, while third-place finisher Spanish Fork was crowned champ of the Show category.

Rounding out the 5A top five were Maple Mountain and Cyprus.

Class 5A

Team standings

Viewmont Bountiful Spanish Fork Maple Mountain Cyprus

Military

Viewmont Bountiful Maple Mountain Spanish Fork Cyprus

Dance

Spanish Fork Bountiful Maple Mountain Viewmont Brighton

Show