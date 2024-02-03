Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 4, 2024 | 
High School Sports Sports High School

Olympus High’s Jojo Jourdon breaks 4-minute mile

Future Wake Forest Demon Deacon achieved the feat at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Saturday in Boston

By Doug Robinson Doug Robinson
SHARE Olympus High’s Jojo Jourdon breaks 4-minute mile
JoJo Jourdon of Olympus wins the boys 5A cross-country state championship race at the Regional Athletic Complex.

JoJo Jourdon of Olympus High wins the boys 5A cross-country state championship race at the Regional Athletic Complex in Rose Park on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Jourdon broke the four-minute mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Saturday in Boston on Saturday.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jojo Jourdon, a senior at Olympus High, beat an international field to win the mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Saturday in Boston. In the process, he broke the sub four-minute-mile barrier.

Jourdon, who will attend Wake Forest in the fall, was clocked in 3:59.87 and finished well clear of the field. America’s Drew Griffith was second in 4:02.71 and Great Britain’s Corey Campbell was third in 4:04.10. Danny Simmons, a senior from American Fork High, was 11th in 4:18.29.

Only 21 high school athletes have ever broken the four-minute mark (a total of 36 times), only six of them indoors. Of those 36 sub-four miles, 14 have occurred since 2020, a phenomenon that is credited to the arrival of the so-called “super shoes.” From 1964 to 2001, only three managed to run sub-fours.

Jourdon becomes the first Utah high school runner to break the four-minute mile.

For Jourdon, the sub-four mile comes a couple of months after he won the most prestigious race in high school distance running — the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon.

Next Up In Sports
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Feb. 4-10
High school boys wrestling: Uintah, Payson dominate 4A Divisional meets, set for 4A state tourney showdown
High school boys wrestling: Defending 6A champ Layton rolls to 6A Divisional meet title, Westlake edges Pleasant Grove
High school boys wrestling: 7-time 3A state champ Juab and South Summit both claim 3A Divisional team titles
High school boys wrestling: Spanish Fork, Box Elder claim 5A Divisional titles, hoping to end decade-long state title drought next
Analysis: How No. 22 BYU picked up a big-time Big 12 road win Saturday at West Virginia