Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
prpdrill.spt__960.jpg
Sports
Watch live: 6A/5A state drill finals
By Deseret News
Feb 1, 2020 8:37 a.m. MST
700541405.jpg
Sports
Live streams: Utah 5A boys basketball tournament
We are live streaming the 5A boys basketball tournament live from the Dee Events Center and the UCCU Center.
By Deseret News
Feb 28, 2018 5:20 a.m. MST
700538976.jpg
Sports
Live streams: Utah 6A girls basketball tournament
We are live streaming the 6A girls basketball tournament live from Salt Lake Community College
By Deseret News
Feb 22, 2018 1:45 p.m. MST
700537772.jpg
Sports
Live streams: Utah 5A girls basketball tournament
We are live streaming the 5A girls basketball tournament live from Salt Lake Community College.
By Deseret News
Feb 21, 2018 1 a.m. MST
hqdefault.jpg
Sports
Deseret News Rewind: Who’s trending in 6A boys basketball
Deseret News Rewind’s Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart discuss which teams are trending up as the regular season wraps up in 6A boys basketball.
By Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart
Feb 13, 2018 12:15 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Panguitch, Monticello lead way at 1A Divisional meets
Here’s a recap of the 1A Divisional state qualifying wrestling meets on Saturday.
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2018 8:50 p.m. MST
Sports
Video replay: High school drill team state championships
The UCCU Center will be the host of the UHSAA state drill team championships Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
By Deseret News
Feb 3, 2018 7:30 p.m. MST
hqdefault.jpg
Sports
Taking stock: Which teams to buy and hold in 5A boys basketball
There are several weeks of evidence as proof, so it’s time to take stock of the 5A boys basketball scene.
By Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart
Jan 9, 2018 1:45 p.m. MST
FILE: Members of the North Sevier High School Wolves girl's basketball team react to their win against the Emery High School Spartans in the final round of the Girls High School 2A Championships at Snow College in Richfield on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The
Sports
High school girls basketball: 2A team-by-team season preview
Here’s a team-by-team look at Class 2A entering the 2017-2018 high school girls basketball season.
By James Edward
Nov 29, 2017 8:30 a.m. MST
Sports
High school sports: 2017 Fall Sports Academic All State
Here’s a run down of all the Academic All-State teams for the 2017 fall sports.
By Deseret News
Nov 20, 2017 1:45 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2017 3A All-State Team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Soccer Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Nov 14, 2017 7:50 a.m. MST
Sports
Live streams: Day 2 of the 4A and 3A state volleyball tournaments
The Deseret News is live streaming the entire 4A and 3A volleyball tournament from Utah Valley University’s UCCU Arena
By Deseret News
Oct 26, 2017 8:45 a.m. MDT
700494216.jpg
Sports
Watch it live: 4A state volleyball tournament
The Deseret News is live streaming the entire 4A volleyball tournament from Utah Valley University’s UCCU Arena.
By Deseret News
Oct 25, 2017 7 a.m. MDT
700494215.jpg
Sports
Watch it live: 3A state volleyball tournament
The Deseret News is live streaming the entire 3A volleyball tournament from the UCCU arena.
By Deseret News
Oct 25, 2017 6 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Emery at Grantsville
By Deseret News
Oct 13, 2017 7:43 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Weber makes big jump in latest top 25 rankings
Weber beat Fremont last week to claim its first outright region championship in over 50 years, and the big win helped Weber move into the top five of this week’s Deseret News top 25 high school rankings.
By James Edward
Oct 9, 2017 12:46 p.m. MDT
700485010.jpg
Sports
Live stream: 1A baseball state tournament semifinals
The Deseret News is streaming the semifinals and championship of the 1A baseball tournament live from Brent Brown Ballpark .
By Deseret News
Oct 6, 2017 8:15 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Altamont at Milford
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 7:14 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: North Sanpete at Richfield
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 5:52 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Beaver at North Sevier
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 5:48 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Payson at Spanish Fork
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 5:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Judge Memorial at Union
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 5:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Highland at Olympus
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 5:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Granger at American Fork
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 5:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Delta at South Summit
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 5:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Clearfield at Box Elder
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 4:58 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Corner Canyon at Brighton
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 3:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Alta at Timpview
By Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart
Sept 29, 2017 3:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Morgan at Emery
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 2:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Grantsville at Carbon
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 2:43 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Enterprise at Grand
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 2:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Summit Academy at Juab
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Mountain View at Uintah
By Deseret News
Sept 29, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Lone Peak at Bingham
By Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart
Sept 29, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Skyline at Highland
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: South Sevier at Beaver
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:52 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: North Summit at Delta
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:48 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Juan Diego at Richfield
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Copper Hills at Riverton
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Juab at Manti
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: American Leadership at Millard
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:33 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Uintah at Payson
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: North Sevier at Grand
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Milford at Duchesne
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 6:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Grantsville at Union, 7 p.m.
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 5:47 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Carbon at Emery
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 5:37 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football live stream: Jordan at Brighton
By Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart
Sept 22, 2017 5:31 p.m. MDT
