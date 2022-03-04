We are live streaming the 5A boys basketball tournament live from the Dee Events Center and the UCCU Center.
We are live streaming the 6A girls basketball tournament live from Salt Lake Community College
We are live streaming the 5A girls basketball tournament live from Salt Lake Community College.
Deseret News Rewind’s Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart discuss which teams are trending up as the regular season wraps up in 6A boys basketball.
Here’s a recap of the 1A Divisional state qualifying wrestling meets on Saturday.
The UCCU Center will be the host of the UHSAA state drill team championships Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
There are several weeks of evidence as proof, so it’s time to take stock of the 5A boys basketball scene.
Here’s a team-by-team look at Class 2A entering the 2017-2018 high school girls basketball season.
Here’s a run down of all the Academic All-State teams for the 2017 fall sports.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Soccer Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News is live streaming the entire 4A and 3A volleyball tournament from Utah Valley University’s UCCU Arena
The Deseret News is live streaming the entire 4A volleyball tournament from Utah Valley University’s UCCU Arena.
The Deseret News is live streaming the entire 3A volleyball tournament from the UCCU arena.
Weber beat Fremont last week to claim its first outright region championship in over 50 years, and the big win helped Weber move into the top five of this week’s Deseret News top 25 high school rankings.
The Deseret News is streaming the semifinals and championship of the 1A baseball tournament live from Brent Brown Ballpark .
