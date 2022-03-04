InDepth
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jones, Oklahoma, is one of many churches across the country praying for peace in Ukraine.
For more than 40 years, most of them spent as host of ABC’s “Nightline,” Ted Koppel talked Americans through crisis after crisis.
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
Christians who are ashamed of their pornography use often don’t know where to turn for help, according to scholar Samuel Perry.
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
Should prescription drug reform focus on drug prices or patient copays?
Consumer and child advocacy groups are asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to let loan defaulters get their refunds.
New research explores the link between “intense” religiosity and high school GPAs.
A recruitment effort to get moderate Republican governors to run for Senate isn’t going well.
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
New research on American family life confirms that interfaith relationships are becoming more common.
Yes, the NRA has an outsized influence on American politics. Just not for the reasons you think it does.
A poor people’s box would unite low income and working class white people and minorities around the common cause of eliminating class inequality.
As the natural world changes, conservationists and scientists are changing their approach to saving species.
My husband is Black. Our eight children are biracial. We love each other even when we are confronted by haters.
Country First, a PAC founded by a never-Trump Republican, is calling for disaffected Republicans, independents and voters of other parties to vote in GOP primaries this year.
In America today, hardly anyone is good at agreeing to disagree.
A new study looks at childhood dynamics, family structure and the lasting impacts both have on American life.
The records of three women under consideration suggest how they may rule as Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement.
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
A new study from the Wheatley Institution at BYU and the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia says there shouldn’t be stigma attached to marrying young.
Proposals in Arizona and Wyoming to let residents pay taxes in digital money have legal and political hurdles to clear, but proponents believe the efforts are a move toward broader acceptance of cryptocurrency.
Congress and two states are currently weighing bills that address the rights of faith-based foster care agencies.
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
The “Equality and Fairness for All Arizonans” bill builds upon a Utah law passed in 2015.
Those who are watching the back-and-forth between Sen. Joe Manchin and his party suspect the “Build Back Better” Act will have to be overhauled
How this pastor turns being “colorblind” into “color-blessed” discipleship.
States have a historic budget surplus, and how they spend it could depend on whether they’re conservative or liberal.
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
Republican senators and representatives, including Utah’s Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, have signed on to “The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act of 2022.”
After a Supreme Court victory in June, faith-based foster care agencies seem to have the upper hand in ongoing legislative and legal battles.
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
Some anti-abortion activists feel politically homeless because they lean left on every issue but abortion.
More people said Idaho’s political climate was the main reason they lived in the state than other factors like cost of living, school or taxes.
Experts say depression, sadness — and unwanted weight gain — were common complaints when folks considered their mental health.
Conservative people of faith are championing a variety of bills tied to abortion rights, health care, religious freedom and other issues.
Hang on to your N95s. This conflict may survive the pandemic.
Experts say there’s a recipe for strong children with great futures. What family-friendly policies help?
Photographs connect us to our ancestors — and to the broader story of humanity.
Republicans and Democrats need to unite behind efforts to stand up to Vladimir Putin.
A new course on interfaith leadership aims to harness the power of the internet for good.
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
Jon McNaughton released a Trump-themed NFT collection last week.