Friday, March 4, 2022 

Faith
Muslims vow to keep fighting FBI surveillance
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
By Kelsey Dallas
Culture
Meet the man bringing bunkers to the masses
By Benoit Morenne
Faith
From Brazil to BYU to billionaire: Carlos Martins’ improbable odyssey
By Hal Boyd
Family
When and how you should talk to your kids about what’s happening in Ukraine
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
By Lois M. Collins
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Why this Ukrainian priest in Oklahoma says prayer is the ‘greatest weapon’
St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jones, Oklahoma, is one of many churches across the country praying for peace in Ukraine.
By Bobby Ross Jr.
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
Could the rural West’s ‘culture of self-reliance’ help it survive the next imminent disaster?
For more than 40 years, most of them spent as host of ABC’s “Nightline,” Ted Koppel talked Americans through crisis after crisis.
By Ted Koppel
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
Navigating life as a Tongan raised in a white family
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
More powerful than the Kennedys or Bushes? Meet the West’s most prominent political dynasty
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
What this pornography researcher has to say about pornography and religion
Christians who are ashamed of their pornography use often don’t know where to turn for help, according to scholar Samuel Perry.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Environment
Is a climate exodus coming?
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Why Charles Koch abandoned partisanship for partnerships
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
By Charles Koch and Brian Hooks
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Meg Jackson-Drage watches doves in her backyard in Magna, Utah. Jackson-Drage has joined an effort to make prescription drugs more affordable.
Health
The reason some Americans ration or skip prescription medications
Should prescription drug reform focus on drug prices or patient copays?
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
How student loans could impact tax refunds
Consumer and child advocacy groups are asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to let loan defaulters get their refunds.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
The surprising link between religion and good grades
New research explores the link between “intense” religiosity and high school GPAs.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Are there enough moderate Republicans to take down Trump in the midterms?
A recruitment effort to get moderate Republican governors to run for Senate isn’t going well.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Feb 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Health
The mental health crisis that’s tormenting American teens
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
What Latter-day Saints prioritize in spouses — and 3 other faith-related romance trends
New research on American family life confirms that interfaith relationships are becoming more common.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 15, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Inside the NRA’s high-caliber influence
Yes, the NRA has an outsized influence on American politics. Just not for the reasons you think it does.
By Matthew J. Lacombe
Feb 14, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Wealth provides advantages. How do we make the playing field a little more fair?
A poor people’s box would unite low income and working class white people and minorities around the common cause of eliminating class inequality.
By Mya Jaradat
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
What is a chuckwalla? You’re running out of time to find out
As the natural world changes, conservationists and scientists are changing their approach to saving species.
By Hannah Seo
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
What I’ve been wanting to say to the anonymous hater
My husband is Black. Our eight children are biracial. We love each other even when we are confronted by haters.
By Julie Boyé
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Post-Trump Republicans are looking for a new ally in 2022: Democrats
Country First, a PAC founded by a never-Trump Republican, is calling for disaffected Republicans, independents and voters of other parties to vote in GOP primaries this year.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
What Russell Moore taught me about arguing with my husband
In America today, hardly anyone is good at agreeing to disagree.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
Are you a middle child? Baby of the family? Here’s how it might affect your life
A new study looks at childhood dynamics, family structure and the lasting impacts both have on American life.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could influence religious liberty cases
The records of three women under consideration suggest how they may rule as Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement.
By Tanner Bean
Feb 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Q&A
A high-profile pastor’s prescription for the country: More conversations, fewer confrontations
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Most Read
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Family
Is marrying later really better?
A new study from the Wheatley Institution at BYU and the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia says there shouldn’t be stigma attached to marrying young.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 9, 2022 1:57 p.m. MST
The West
These Western states are taking crypto seriously
Proposals in Arizona and Wyoming to let residents pay taxes in digital money have legal and political hurdles to clear, but proponents believe the efforts are a move toward broader acceptance of cryptocurrency.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 8, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
The religious significance of ‘Star Wars’
Congress and two states are currently weighing bills that address the rights of faith-based foster care agencies.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 8, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
What ski towns tell us about the haves and have-nots
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
By Heather Hansman
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Can Arizona’s new anti-discrimination bill protect both gay rights and religion?
The “Equality and Fairness for All Arizonans” bill builds upon a Utah law passed in 2015.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 7, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
Politics
The ‘Build Back Better’ Act may be dead. Can it be sold for parts?
Those who are watching the back-and-forth between Sen. Joe Manchin and his party suspect the “Build Back Better” Act will have to be overhauled
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 6, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Race in America
Is racism a sin? Yes, but Derwin Gray thinks there’s more to healing the racial divide
How this pastor turns being “colorblind” into “color-blessed” discipleship.
By Christian Sagers
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Do Democrats or Republicans control the West?
States have a historic budget surplus, and how they spend it could depend on whether they’re conservative or liberal.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Feb 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Health
Essential oils conquered medicine cabinets across the West. But do they work?
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Schools are the new battleground in the culture wars. Could it define the midterms?
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Why Mitt Romney and others want to expand the child tax credit to include pregnancy
Republican senators and representatives, including Utah’s Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, have signed on to “The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act of 2022.”
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 1, 2022 3:17 p.m. MST
Faith
How a ‘narrow’ Supreme Court ruling is paying off big for faith-based foster care agencies
After a Supreme Court victory in June, faith-based foster care agencies seem to have the upper hand in ongoing legislative and legal battles.
By Kelsey Dallas
Jan 31, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
The history of Black History Month — and why it’s so needed
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
By Jelani Cobb
Jan 31, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
They lean left on every issue but abortion. What would a post-Roe v. Wade world look like for them?
Some anti-abortion activists feel politically homeless because they lean left on every issue but abortion.
By Mya Jaradat
Jan 29, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
The unexpected reason many people are moving to Idaho
More people said Idaho’s political climate was the main reason they lived in the state than other factors like cost of living, school or taxes.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Jan 29, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
The ups (weight) and downs (mental health) of the pandemic
Experts say depression, sadness — and unwanted weight gain — were common complaints when folks considered their mental health.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Abortion, health care, schools: The faith-related issues being debated in 2022
Conservative people of faith are championing a variety of bills tied to abortion rights, health care, religious freedom and other issues.
By Mya Jaradat
Jan 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
The forever mask and the coming ‘cold’ war
Hang on to your N95s. This conflict may survive the pandemic.
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
How parents (and policies) can help babies and toddlers thrive
Experts say there’s a recipe for strong children with great futures. What family-friendly policies help?
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
Uncovering the stories of 88,000 photo negatives left behind
Photographs connect us to our ancestors — and to the broader story of humanity.
By Berkley Hudson
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: How intense partisanship in the U.S. could hurt Ukraine
Republicans and Democrats need to unite behind efforts to stand up to Vladimir Putin.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 26, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
Faith
Can we heal religious rifts with tweets and Facebook posts?
A new course on interfaith leadership aims to harness the power of the internet for good.
By Kelsey Dallas
Jan 25, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
Perspective
Find unexpected common ground in politics
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
By Tim Schultz
Jan 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
Is America’s most controversial artist trolling the left — or the right?
Jon McNaughton released a Trump-themed NFT collection last week.
By Samuel Benson
Jan 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
