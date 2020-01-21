Watch live: Trump impeachment trial begins as Mitt Romney warns Dems of outrage fatigue

WASHINGTON — Deseret News reporter Matthew Brown reports on the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and will be publishing updates throughout the day.

Romney says Democrats crying wolf too often

10:26 a.m. MST

Sen. Mitt Romney told CNN that Democrats make a mistake when they express outrage too often. ”If everything is an outrage, then nothing is an outrage,” the Utah Republican said.

He played down modifications in the proposed rules for the Senate impeachment trial that are different from the rules governing the 1999 trial of President Bill Clinton, calling them modest.

Former Sen. Orrin Hatch says McConnell can guide Senate in “fair and judicious manner.”

10:20 a.m. MST

Former Sen. Orrin Hatch released a statement today, harkening back to his role in the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton and expressing confidence in Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the impeachment trial of President Clinton, I came to appreciate the gravity and magnitude of the Senate’s duty under the Constitution ‘to try all impeachments,’” Hatch wrote. “This is a solemn responsibility that requires prudence and restraint from all parties involved. I trust my former colleagues to act accordingly — and I have every confidence in the Majority Leader’s ability to guide these proceedings in a fair and judicious manner.”

White House and House impeachment managers trade accusations of ‘rigged’ process.

8:40 a.m. MST

House managers, the Democratic lawmakers who are prosecuting the impeachment case against Trump, criticized the proposed rules governing the trial that the Senate is expected to vote on today.

“A White House-driven and rigged process, with a truncated schedule designed to go late into the night and further conceal the President’s misconduct, is not what the American people expect or deserve,” the managers said in a statement released this morning.

In a filing Monday, Trump’s defense team leveled a similar accusation at House Democrats: “The Articles themselves —and the rigged process that brought them here — are a brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected.”

The filing echoed statements from House Republicans during the House proceedings that resulted in two articles of impeachment approved on a near party-line vote last month.

Ad campaign launched reminding Romney about witnesses

8 a.m. MST

Washington isn’t the only place where pressure is on for the Senate to have witnesses testify in the impeachment trial. A $1 million ad campaign has been launched in Utah and several other states to remind GOP Sen. Mitt Romney and others that former national security adviser John Bolton has offered to testify if subpoenaed.

Here’s what the sponsors say is a mock-up of the billboard on I-15 at 3900 South:

The ads are paid for by Republicans for the Rule of Law, whose director is conservative political analyst and commentator Bill Kristol. “For the Senate to reach a fair verdict and for the American people to get to the truth, it’s vital that all the facts come out,” he said in a press release announcing the campaign.

Romney is among a small group of GOP senators who are open to hearing from witnesses after opening arguments are heard in the trial that resumes today.

The television ad that will air in Utah on Fox News every weekday “until the Senate allows the testimony of key witnesses” can be seen here.