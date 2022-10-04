Watch: Diving into the findings of the American Family Survey

SALT LAKE CITY, OCT. 4, 2022 — The Deseret News today announced the findings of the eighth annual American Family Survey. The national survey asked 3,000 U.S. adults to share their views on the cultural, family structure and economic problems that confront families, including widely debated issues ranging from abortion, education and inflation, to race and gender identity. It also tackles issues surrounding the American dream, spotlighting a pessimistic moment in our nation’s history.

“The latest data from our annual American Family Survey continues to show a sharp divide on many issues facing Americans today,” said Hal Boyd, executive editor of Deseret News National. “But despite strong divergent opinions on some of the issues, there are positive signs in this survey of topics many of us do agree on, regardless of our political ideology. For example, two-thirds of Americans surveyed agree on the importance of teaching about racial equality in our schools. These majorities show a hope that we are still close on many issues to this country.”

The national survey was conducted by YouGov in August and commissioned for the Deseret News and Brigham Young University’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy.

Watch the webinar

Today, the Brookings Center on Children and Families, Deseret News and Brigham Young University will host a webinar at 11 a.m. MDT to dive into the findings of this year’s survey. Register at www.brookings.edu/events. More information about the American Family Survey can be found at www.deseret.com/AFS.

