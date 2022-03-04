Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Members of the BYU and Utah Valley University Air Force ROTC leave after folding an American flag during graveside services for Col. Gail S. Halvorsen.
Opinion
Thanks for tributes to the Candy Bomber
The Berlin Airlift played a major part in keeping the Soviet Union from dominating all of Europe after WWII. Gail Halvorsen’s idea of candy drops was no small part of this effort.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 9:38 p.m. MST
Quin Snyder frowns.
Utah Jazz
Instant analysis: Jazz can’t get anything going, get blown out by Pelicans
The Pelicans held the Jazz to just 90 points, the Jazz’s lowest scoring output since Dec. 9, 2019.
By Sarah Todd
March 4, 2022 9:19 p.m. MST
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates speaks at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, GAVI, conference in London.
Opinion
An international fund worth supporting
The Global Fund is responsible for saving 44 million lives in its partnership with low and middle income countries over the last 20 years.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 9:15 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello goes for a layup
BYU Basketball
3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount in the WCC tournament
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
March 4, 2022 9:07 p.m. MST
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits at a desk.
Opinion
What really scares Putin?
Putin is willing to run any risk necessary to keep from having a free, independent and prosperous Ukraine on the Russian border — where the Russian people can see, hear, touch and taste what freedom is like.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 7:05 p.m. MST
A set photo from “The Batman.”
Movies
‘The Batman’ ticket costs more at some theaters. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted this would happen
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg knew movie theater ticket prices would rise eventually.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 7 p.m. MST
An illustration of a police car.
Police are holding each other accountable with bystander training
George Floyd’s death is changing the way police around the country train.
By Ashley Nash
March 4, 2022 7 p.m. MST
FamilySearch developed a new volunteer online experience called “Get Involved” that uses handwriting recognition technology.
Faith
A look at new family history technology and keynote messages shared at RootsTech 2022
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 6:54 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office.
Opinion
Sanctions didn’t work in WWII
This conflict is on the other side of the globe. Let it be solved there.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 6:53 p.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Opinion
Suddenly, the Cold War is back
Does the Bible refer to the Soviet Union?
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 4:43 p.m. MST
Shandy Wykoff rides a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train.
Utah
Why you still have to wear a mask on public transportation — at least for now
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 4, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Sarah Brown poses for a photo at her home in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
March 4, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video collaboration.
Faith
See the music video featuring a medley of spirituals by Condoleezza Rice and Jenny Oaks Baker
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video featuring a medley of spirituals called “Free at Last.”
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
A photo of the new Reading Rainbow website,
Books
‘Reading Rainbow’ reboot to air Sunday. Here’s what to expect
What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
By Ashley Nash
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
Former superintendent David S. Doty, right, and members of the Canyons School Board listen as residents voice their opinions on April 17, 2012.
Utah
Is this the year local school board races in Utah get their due?
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
By Marjorie Cortez
March 4, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
A 2021 Model 3 sedan charges at a Tesla dealership.
Tech
Electric vehicles can lose driving range in cold temperatures
Electric Vehicles are popular in California, Florida and the South but these cars lose driving range in cold weather.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 3:24 p.m. MST
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, on April 8, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah, 24 other Republican states are pushing for ‘energy independence’
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 2:51 p.m. MST
A photo of the WWE 2K22 MyFaction mode, which allows gamers to build their own factions or teams.
Entertainment
WWE 2K22 previews new MyFaction mode. Here’s what to expect
What is the WWE 2K22 MyFaction mode?
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 2:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2911148.jpg
BYU Basketball
Bracket projections for BYU going into WCC Tournament play
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
By Brandon Judd
March 4, 2022 1:44 p.m. MST
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Oakland, California.
The West
How U.S. states in the West are sanctioning Russia
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 4, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Report: Russian assassins tried to kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy three times this week
Ukraine President Zelenskyy has been at risk since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 1:14 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
Dana Perino, co-host of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” appears on the television program, in New York, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Opinion
A successful woman worth noting
On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
By Evan Ward
March 4, 2022 1:09 p.m. MST
merlin_2904392.jpg
Utah Basketball
Senior Night carries intrigue for Runnin’ Utes
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:20 p.m. MST
merlin_2872478.jpg
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Weber, Wasatch, Ridgeline, Judge Memorial, Rowland Hall will open 2022 season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
merlin_2890402.jpg
Utah Jazz
Do the Utah Jazz get fair referee treatment? Here’s what one investigation found
NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh studied which NBA teams get the best refs assigned to their games. Where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s what Haberstroh found.
By Ryan McDonald
March 4, 2022 11:15 a.m. MST
University of Utah President Taylor Randall listens to Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney during a discussion.
Utah
Will Mitt Romney endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Utah?
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
By Dennis Romboy
March 4, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty joins with his teammates in singing to the fans as they leave the field after losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
BYU football has no shortage of big defensive linemen in 2022
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 10:41 a.m. MST
The Walt Disney Co. logo.
Entertainment
Disney+ will soon have an ad-supported subscription service
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Islam_Survaliance_2.jpeg
Faith
Muslims vow to keep fighting FBI surveillance
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
By Kelsey Dallas
March 4, 2022 9:46 a.m. MST
An exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple.
Faith
A first look at the Ephraim Temple was released as the church announced 3 groundbreaking dates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 9:16 a.m. MST
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington.
U.S. & World
Supreme Court brings back death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber
The decision reinstates the death penalty after another court had voided it
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 9:15 a.m. MST
American Fork’s Evan Young lays the ball up
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Ollie Anderson, Evan Young make clutch plays to lead American Fork to 6A semifinal win
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:10 a.m. MST
Utah players jump and celebrate a victory
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball rolls past Wazzu 70-59, advances to Pac-12 semifinals for first time ever
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:04 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:02 a.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Jaiden Feroah blocks a shot
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Led by a career performance from Jaiden Feroah, Corner Canyon scorches the nets to advance to 6A championship game
Senior Jaiden Feroah played a game to remember and was the greatest contributor to Corner Canyon’s efficient shooting night.
By Tyler Haslam
March 3, 2022 10:28 p.m. MST
Loyola Marymount Lions guard Cam Shelton, wearing red, defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas
BYU Basketball
‘We need to finish’: BYU starts WCC Tournament against Loyola Marymount
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 10:13 p.m. MST
“The Fall of the Rebel Angels,” a 1562 painting by Pieter Bruegel, depicts angels sparring with fallen angels/demons.
Perspective
How Vladimir Putin made it OK to talk about good and evil again
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
By Jennifer Graham
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Fortitude_Ranch_5.jpg
Culture
Meet the man bringing bunkers to the masses
Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
By Benoit Morenne
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
mrbeast.jpg
Entertainment
Highest paid YouTuber MrBeast shares the formula for going viral
YouTube MrBeast knows how work the YouTube algorithm perfectly and he can teach you, too.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 3, 2022 9:59 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Faith
Latter-day Saints in Europe providing aid as refugee crisis expands
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 9:32 p.m. MST
A poster for “The Batman” featuring Batman and Catwoman.
Movies
‘The Batman’ post-credit moment, explained
What you should know about ‘The Batman’ post-credits scene
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Fremont and Westlake compete in a 6A high school girls basketball semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Strong defensive effort keys Fremont’s 6A semifinal win over Westlake
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:50 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
28665725.jpeg
Utah
Will Utah bill bring more puppy mills to the state?
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
By Ashley Imlay
March 3, 2022 7:16 p.m. MST
