Latest
The Berlin Airlift played a major part in keeping the Soviet Union from dominating all of Europe after WWII. Gail Halvorsen’s idea of candy drops was no small part of this effort.
The Pelicans held the Jazz to just 90 points, the Jazz’s lowest scoring output since Dec. 9, 2019.
The Global Fund is responsible for saving 44 million lives in its partnership with low and middle income countries over the last 20 years.
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
Putin is willing to run any risk necessary to keep from having a free, independent and prosperous Ukraine on the Russian border — where the Russian people can see, hear, touch and taste what freedom is like.
‘The Batman’ ticket costs more at some theaters. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted this would happen
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg knew movie theater ticket prices would rise eventually.
George Floyd’s death is changing the way police around the country train.
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
This conflict is on the other side of the globe. Let it be solved there.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video featuring a medley of spirituals called “Free at Last.”
What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
Electric Vehicles are popular in California, Florida and the South but these cars lose driving range in cold weather.
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
What is the WWE 2K22 MyFaction mode?
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy has been at risk since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh studied which NBA teams get the best refs assigned to their games. Where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s what Haberstroh found.
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
The decision reinstates the death penalty after another court had voided it
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
High school boys basketball: Led by a career performance from Jaiden Feroah, Corner Canyon scorches the nets to advance to 6A championship game
Senior Jaiden Feroah played a game to remember and was the greatest contributor to Corner Canyon’s efficient shooting night.
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
YouTube MrBeast knows how work the YouTube algorithm perfectly and he can teach you, too.
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
What you should know about ‘The Batman’ post-credits scene
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.