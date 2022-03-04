Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Letters

Join the conversation! Send your letter to letters@deseretnews.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits at a desk.
Opinion
What really scares Putin?
Putin is willing to run any risk necessary to keep from having a free, independent and prosperous Ukraine on the Russian border — where the Russian people can see, hear, touch and taste what freedom is like.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 7:05 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office.
Opinion
Sanctions didn’t work in WWII
This conflict is on the other side of the globe. Let it be solved there.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 6:53 p.m. MST
Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Opinion
Suddenly, the Cold War is back
Does the Bible refer to the Soviet Union?
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 4:43 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
Why you should oppose plan to open income tax funds
The supermajority party is asking us to sell the farm for pennies on the dollar, and the good times won’t last. They never do.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 27, 2022 1:56 a.m. MST
Travelers use the Utah Transit Authority’s new TRAX airport station.
Opinion
Why UTA’s free-fare February is important
The success of this program will go a long way toward making the case for a no-fare ride all next winter, or as a permanent no fare UTA year-round.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 25, 2022 4:57 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
Support full-day kindergarten for all
I wish this would have been an option for my two children.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 25, 2022 4:36 p.m. MST
Election staff members process voter registration forms in Salt Lake County in 2020.
Opinion
Utahns like their vote-by-mail system
Do you remember having to find your voting card to find your precinct number to search the newspaper to learn where your polling place was located?
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 18, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
Lawmakers should reject the ‘Hope Scholarship’ bill
Let’s give hope to all Utah students and not to a mere few.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 18, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
Utah Education Association President Heidi Matthews is joined by a broad coalition of organization advocates asking the state not to cut taxes.
Opinion
Poor people gain nothing from a state income-tax cut
Maybe if legislators were living only on Social Security or a small pension they would understand this
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 18, 2022 4:13 p.m. MST
An artists stands near his mosaic mural in West Valley City. The mural is dedicated to those who took their own life, and to a campaign to raise awareness of suicide.
Opinion
How to help someone who may be suicidal
Talk about it. Someone may hear you and call a friend who has isolated themselves and they may prevent that final disconnection.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 18, 2022 3:42 p.m. MST
Water flows through Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Why some rural Utahns still don’t have continual water service
My new bill, HB343, would fix a problem that Amendment D in 2020 started to solve
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 8, 2022 12:53 p.m. MST
Dayana Bottger, Ana Polar and Kiessy Dominguez wear masks while walking through downtown Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Recent rise in COVID cases were no surprise
I silently guessed that the COVID-19 problems in our state would increase, which they did.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 3, 2022 3:44 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address.
Opinion
Republican lawmakers wrong to end mask mandates
It is both surprising and disgusting that the Republicans in the Utah Legislature would choose to ignore science and health of the people they represent
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 28, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work on a bipartisan infrastructure package.
Opinion
What Romney’s infrastructure bill has done
As mayor of Stockton, I was especially grateful to Romney for his hard work to pass commonsense, bipartisan infrastructure legislation that benefits all Americans
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 28, 2022 3:14 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion
Why Utah lawmakers are hypocrites
The Republican Party has long fought to keep the federal government from dictating the decisions of individual states, and now they’re turning around and doing the same thing to our cities and counties
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 28, 2022 2:13 p.m. MST
An elections coordinator gathers ballots in Salt Lake County.
Opinion
In a solidly Republican state, it’s wrong to restrict primaries to party members only
As everyone knows, the real election for Senate and House in Utah is the Republican primary on June 28, but less than half of Utah voters will be allowed to cast a ballot.
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 28, 2022 1:02 p.m. MST
Dave Bateman, CEO of Entrata, speaks during StartFEST at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo.
Opinion
Why Utah entrepreneur’s antisemitic rant must be challenged
Such rhetoric can cost the rest of us our humanity and civil decency, unless we call it out as the hate speech that it is, and repudiate it unequivocally.
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 26, 2022 1:08 p.m. MST
People sit in a meeting to protest President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses.
Opinion
Vaccine mandate may be gone, but the risk to businesses isn’t
This is something that I am reminded of every time a drive past a favorite, now closed, restaurant in Sandy
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 21, 2022 9:59 a.m. MST
The Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Opinion
Cox’s failure to impose a mask mandate at government buildings was wrong
How could Gov. Spencer Cox possibly think that not mandating masks in, of all places, government offices, wouldn’t be the reasonable thing to do considering the health crisis we are experiencing?
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 21, 2022 9:56 a.m. MST
People walk outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Opinion
Congress should let startups innovate and grow
Technology is not a threat but a leading tool for businesses and our continued economic growth
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 21, 2022 9:43 a.m. MST
Micah Goldstein, 18, left, and his sister, Liana Pruyn Goldstein, 17, wear masks in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Senseless opposition has been like a virus of its own
If humanity can’t come together and defend itself against a rather simple danger, what are our chances against future, larger threats?
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 18, 2022 10:05 a.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing.
Opinion
Attacks on Mitt Romney’s family size were outrageous
As someone working full time in environmental advocacy, I’ve witnessed how some fringes of the left are leading young people to believe (incorrectly) that having children is bad for the planet
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 13, 2022 2:43 p.m. MST
Siblings Robert Olson, of Farmington, and Carole Larson, of Logan, walk through Terminal 1 at Salt Lake City International Airport.
Opinion
Salt Lake’s new airport isn’t good for the elderly
Had I known, this 88-year-old would have given several second thoughts to landing there
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 13, 2022 2:33 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Men watch horse racing on an array of screen at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J.
Opinion
Legalized sports gambling hurts the workforce
I suspect many people are unwilling to work because they would rather gratify their passion for sports, just like investors do by placing bets on the stock market.
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 7, 2022 11:56 a.m. MST
John Beaslin, an attorney in Vernal, displays a photo of his late father, also named John, who was a conductor on the Uintah Railroad.
Opinion
Railway will be a boost to the Uinta Basin economy
It will allow other industries to build in that area to provide permanent jobs besides the oil and gas industry
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 7, 2022 11:49 a.m. MST
Spc. Kalani Bedell, a parachute rigger from the 19th Special Forces Group, sews together two layers of fabric to make masks to protect Utah National Guard soldiers.
Opinion
Why won’t Utahns wear masks?
Our individual freedoms are more important than the health of our neighbors or ourselves. We pretend that the pandemic is over. But the virus doesn’t care what we think.
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 7, 2022 11:35 a.m. MST
A pharmacist prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Opinion
Heed the prophet’s urgings to get a vaccine
COVID-19 shots were developed much faster than normal, and people should heed President Nelson’s admonition to get one.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 26, 2021 11:01 a.m. MDT
A child attends a pro-mask rally in Salt Lake County.
Opinion
School children should be required to wear masks
Gov. Spencer Cox should be the adult in the room and do what’s necessary to protect Utah’s young students.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 26, 2021 10:55 a.m. MDT
Electrical transmission lines in Salt Lake County.
Opinion
Take steps now to protect the nation’s power grid
The nation needs a ground-based GPS backup system as protection from a satellite attack.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 26, 2021 10:41 a.m. MDT
A woman opens a cooler as she walks around a homeless campsite.
Opinion
Homeless people need affordable housing
Shelters won’t do. People need apartments, group homes or treatment centers they can afford.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 26, 2021 9:52 a.m. MDT
A Google receptionist works at the front desk in the company’s office in New York.
Opinion
Breaking up America’s big tech companies would give advantages to China
Weakening Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple with anti-trust actions would hamper national security.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 26, 2021 9:48 a.m. MDT
Boaters at Jordanelle Reservoir near Kamas.
Opinion
Heavy water users should pay much more in a drought
Water in Utah is ridiculously cheap. People who use a lot of it should have to pay a steep price.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 19, 2021 12:24 p.m. MDT
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province.
Opinion
Carbon tax is an effective policy tool against climate change
The fee could be used to send a monthly check to all U.S. households
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 19, 2021 12:22 p.m. MDT
Barret Pritchard, 8, puts on a mask while working at a lemonade stand with his sister in Provo.
Opinion
Masks at schools would protect children and other people
The odds of a child being exposed to the COVID-19 virus at school are many times greater than a construction worker being hit by a falling object
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 19, 2021 12:20 p.m. MDT
A Utah National Guardsman gives a woman a COVID-19 test.
Opinion
Politics gets in the way of solving the pandemic and climate change
If we looked at problems with a unified purpose and perspective, catastrophes could be avoided, lives could be saved, and a more peaceful, harmonious society could thrive.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 19, 2021 12:16 p.m. MDT
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination.
Opinion
We won’t reach herd immunity if people don’t get vaccinated
The CDC has long said we need from 70% to 90% of us vaccinated to stop the COVID-19 virus from jumping person-to-person.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 19, 2021 12:14 p.m. MDT
An EMT delivers a COVID-19 vaccination to a woman in Spanish Fork.
Opinion
Getting a COVID-19 shot should be required by law
Massachusetts required certain shots in 1902, and the Supreme Court upheld the decision. We cannot let people die because of a perceived right.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 12, 2021 11:21 a.m. MDT
A sign encourages people to vote in primary elections.
Opinion
Utah’s voting laws are what every state needs
The Beehive State has its challenges, but its election laws are designed to make casting a ballot fair and easy.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 12, 2021 11:11 a.m. MDT
Vials of COVID-19 vaccine stand ready for use.
Opinion
No rational reason exists for refusing to be vaccinated
Without widespread inoculation, the delta variant won’t be the last, or worst, one we see.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 12, 2021 10:58 a.m. MDT
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in China.
Opinion
How can we save planet Earth?
We were given a paradise, and we’re destroying it.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 12, 2021 10:04 a.m. MDT
Utah Senator Mitt Romney talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington.
Opinion
Romney’s work on infrastructure bill deserves praise
The measure that passed the Senate is a fine example of lawmakers working together.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 12, 2021 9:35 a.m. MDT
Former President Donald Trumps gives a speech.
Opinion
Donald Trump is a threat to American democracy
“Washington welcomed Trump into the city on Inauguration Day. Little did anyone realize at the time all the havoc he would cause.”
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 3, 2021 3:17 p.m. MDT
Housing construction can’t keep up with demand in Utah.
Opinion
Utah’s housing crunch doesn’t need more construction
Pushing construction to meet demand will just continue to perpetuate rising home prices and put more strain on our dwindling resources like water, wood and land.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 3, 2021 3:08 p.m. MDT
Several syringes containing COVID-19 vaccines await willing patients.
Opinion
Get a shot and end the pandemic
“Words cannot express my thanks to our health care workers and scientists who aided all of us in providing the vaccine as quickly as they did.“
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 3, 2021 2:57 p.m. MDT
People receive COVID-19 vaccines at a pop-up vaccination event.
Opinion
Distribute the costs of caring for COVID-19 patients fairly
People who are fully vaccinated should pay the costs for other vaccinated individuals who fall ill, and the unvaccinated should pay for all unvaccinated people who get sick.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 3, 2021 2:48 p.m. MDT
The Olympic Rings on a baseball field in Japan.
Opinion
Opinion: Why I haven’t watched the Olympics
It’s not a conservative or liberal thing. Americans just aren’t in a mood to cheer.
By Readers’ Forum
Aug 3, 2021 2:23 p.m. MDT
In this undated handout photo from Solar Systems shows a solar power plant in Spain with panels reflecting light up to a central tower.
Opinion
Letter: Utah Republicans are right about cutting greenhouse emissions
By Readers’ Forum
June 21, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Load More