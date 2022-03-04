Putin is willing to run any risk necessary to keep from having a free, independent and prosperous Ukraine on the Russian border — where the Russian people can see, hear, touch and taste what freedom is like.
This conflict is on the other side of the globe. Let it be solved there.
The supermajority party is asking us to sell the farm for pennies on the dollar, and the good times won’t last. They never do.
The success of this program will go a long way toward making the case for a no-fare ride all next winter, or as a permanent no fare UTA year-round.
I wish this would have been an option for my two children.
Do you remember having to find your voting card to find your precinct number to search the newspaper to learn where your polling place was located?
Let’s give hope to all Utah students and not to a mere few.
Maybe if legislators were living only on Social Security or a small pension they would understand this
Talk about it. Someone may hear you and call a friend who has isolated themselves and they may prevent that final disconnection.
My new bill, HB343, would fix a problem that Amendment D in 2020 started to solve
I silently guessed that the COVID-19 problems in our state would increase, which they did.
It is both surprising and disgusting that the Republicans in the Utah Legislature would choose to ignore science and health of the people they represent
As mayor of Stockton, I was especially grateful to Romney for his hard work to pass commonsense, bipartisan infrastructure legislation that benefits all Americans
The Republican Party has long fought to keep the federal government from dictating the decisions of individual states, and now they’re turning around and doing the same thing to our cities and counties
As everyone knows, the real election for Senate and House in Utah is the Republican primary on June 28, but less than half of Utah voters will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Such rhetoric can cost the rest of us our humanity and civil decency, unless we call it out as the hate speech that it is, and repudiate it unequivocally.
This is something that I am reminded of every time a drive past a favorite, now closed, restaurant in Sandy
How could Gov. Spencer Cox possibly think that not mandating masks in, of all places, government offices, wouldn’t be the reasonable thing to do considering the health crisis we are experiencing?
Technology is not a threat but a leading tool for businesses and our continued economic growth
If humanity can’t come together and defend itself against a rather simple danger, what are our chances against future, larger threats?
As someone working full time in environmental advocacy, I’ve witnessed how some fringes of the left are leading young people to believe (incorrectly) that having children is bad for the planet
Had I known, this 88-year-old would have given several second thoughts to landing there
I suspect many people are unwilling to work because they would rather gratify their passion for sports, just like investors do by placing bets on the stock market.
It will allow other industries to build in that area to provide permanent jobs besides the oil and gas industry
Our individual freedoms are more important than the health of our neighbors or ourselves. We pretend that the pandemic is over. But the virus doesn’t care what we think.
COVID-19 shots were developed much faster than normal, and people should heed President Nelson’s admonition to get one.
Gov. Spencer Cox should be the adult in the room and do what’s necessary to protect Utah’s young students.
The nation needs a ground-based GPS backup system as protection from a satellite attack.
Shelters won’t do. People need apartments, group homes or treatment centers they can afford.
Weakening Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple with anti-trust actions would hamper national security.
Water in Utah is ridiculously cheap. People who use a lot of it should have to pay a steep price.
The fee could be used to send a monthly check to all U.S. households
The odds of a child being exposed to the COVID-19 virus at school are many times greater than a construction worker being hit by a falling object
If we looked at problems with a unified purpose and perspective, catastrophes could be avoided, lives could be saved, and a more peaceful, harmonious society could thrive.
The CDC has long said we need from 70% to 90% of us vaccinated to stop the COVID-19 virus from jumping person-to-person.
Massachusetts required certain shots in 1902, and the Supreme Court upheld the decision. We cannot let people die because of a perceived right.
The Beehive State has its challenges, but its election laws are designed to make casting a ballot fair and easy.
Without widespread inoculation, the delta variant won’t be the last, or worst, one we see.
The measure that passed the Senate is a fine example of lawmakers working together.
“Washington welcomed Trump into the city on Inauguration Day. Little did anyone realize at the time all the havoc he would cause.”
Pushing construction to meet demand will just continue to perpetuate rising home prices and put more strain on our dwindling resources like water, wood and land.
“Words cannot express my thanks to our health care workers and scientists who aided all of us in providing the vaccine as quickly as they did.“
People who are fully vaccinated should pay the costs for other vaccinated individuals who fall ill, and the unvaccinated should pay for all unvaccinated people who get sick.
It’s not a conservative or liberal thing. Americans just aren’t in a mood to cheer.