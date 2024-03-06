Is there a healthier choice to make when it comes to oats?

When you’re wanting a bowl of hot oatmeal, there are three oat options to choose from: old-fashioned, quick and steel-cut.

All of these oats are nutritional sources for any type of diet, but they are all prepared differently. So it begs the question: Is there a healthier choice to make when it comes to oats?

How is each oat option different?

According to Healthline, all of these oats begin as groats — or oat kernels — that are cooked and later processed into their respective varieties. Here’s a list of how each version differs from one another:

Old-fashioned: Also referred to as rolled oats, old-fashioned oats are flaky and flat from steaming. They have a mild flavor and soft texture and are typically used for cookies, muffins and granola bars, per Quaker Oats.

Also referred to as rolled oats, old-fashioned oats are flaky and flat from steaming. They have a mild flavor and soft texture and are typically used for cookies, muffins and granola bars, per Quaker Oats. Quick: Quick oats, or instant oats, are old-fashioned oats that are further processed to limit cooking time. They are steamed and processed thinner with a mild flavor and mushy texture.

Quick oats, or instant oats, are old-fashioned oats that are further processed to limit cooking time. They are steamed and processed thinner with a mild flavor and mushy texture. Steel-cut: The closest option to unprocessed oats, steel-cut oats take the longest to cook at around 15 to 30 minutes. They have a nutty flavor and a chewier texture.

Which oat form is the healthiest?

Registered dietitians Natalie Rizzo and Meredith Price shared to EatingWell that there’s not a ton of nutritional difference between each oat form.

“It’s a common misconception that one type of oat is healthier than another,” Rizzo said to EatingWell. “They are all actually identical in terms of their nutrition. The difference is how they are rolled and cut.”

Price mentioned that quick oats typically have added sugar and salt since it’s the most processed kind. Additionally, quick oats have a higher glycemic index, which could spike up blood sugar levels. So if you’re trying to moderate your blood sugar, it’s advised by Healthline to go for the other options.

The benefits of eating oats

Whether they’re processed or not, oats are a nutritious source for any diet.

Healthline shared that oats are rich in fiber. For example, a half-cup of old-fashioned oats can give you four grams of soluble fiber, helping to limit LDL (bad) cholesterol and promote heart health. Oats also have multiple vitamins and minerals, including:

Rizzo added that oats have complex carbohydrates that are harder to break down, keeping you fuller for longer.

Are all oats gluten-free?

According to Allrecipes, oats are naturally gluten-free but can be contaminated with gluten if they’re grown next to or processed alongside wheat, rye and barley.

If you do have a serious intolerance or allergy, find oats that are certified as gluten-free.

Which oats should I use?

The bottom line for choosing which oats to eat comes down to your preference and what fits into your lifestyle and diet, per Healthline.

If you like the chewier texture and nuttier taste of steel-cut, then feel free to enjoy it. But if you prefer a smoother, milder form of oats that cook faster, then look for quick or old-fashioned oats.

When buying oats, opt to find some that are plain and unsweetened to avoid added sugars. To avoid this, add fresh fruit to keep your next bowl sweet — but not too sweet.