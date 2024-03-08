March is an exciting month for fresh fruits and vegetables, as we’re starting to see spring produce but also able to enjoy the last few weeks of winter harvests.

Although modern technology means most fruits and vegetables are available in grocery stores year-round, there are still different times of year that are better suited for growing and harvesting certain plants. Buying in-season produce has a number of benefits: It tends to taste better, cost less and have more nutrients.

According to Mayo Clinic Diet, this is because when you buy produce out of its season, it is often harvested early and transported across the globe to reach consumers. This means produce is picked before it can fully ripen, depriving it of key nutrients and flavor, and it loses additional nutrients the longer it sits after harvest. When you buy produce in season, there’s a greater chance it was locally grown and picked at its prime, which cuts down on transportation fees and ensures you have the best possible produce.

Related 7 mental and physical health benefits that come from eating fruits and vegetables

March is an exciting month for fresh fruits and vegetables, as we’re starting to see spring produce but also able to enjoy the last few weeks of winter harvests. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the following fruits and veggies are in season this month, so try incorporating them into your diet.

March produce and recipe ideas

Artichoke

This vegetable often appears in its canned or jarred form in recipes, as many people aren’t familiar with the process of preparing and cooking artichokes. However, it’s a lot easier than you might expect, and the payoff is delicious.

TikTok creator Justine Snacks does a great job of explaining how to prep, cook and eat the vegetable in this video. While it’s in season, you can also try these grilled artichokes with yogurt-dill dipping sauce or these stuffed artichokes.

Asparagus

Asparagus, which is actually a member of the lily family, is a great source of folate and vitamin K. Its stalks can get tough and fibrous, but an easy way to get rid of those parts is by bending the stalks and letting them snap at a natural breaking point, as demonstrated in this video.

Asparagus retains a firm texture even after it’s been cooked, which makes it a great ingredient to include in dishes that have a tendency to get mushy, like this risotto or this quiche. Pairing asparagus with acidic flavors like citrus (such as this roasted asparagus with lemon and parmesan) brightens up its earthy flavor and makes for an excellent springtime dish.

Broccoli

This month is the end of broccoli season, so get it in while you can. Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin K and even has a good amount of fiber and protein, so even if you haven’t liked broccoli in the past, you should try to give it another chance. Broccoli often gets a bad rap, but even the pickiest of eaters can enjoy it when it’s cooked right and flavored properly.

Rather than steaming broccoli until it becomes a tasteless, smelly mush (this preparation is likely responsible for broccoli’s infamy), try tossing it in olive oil and a seasoning blend of your choice and roasting it in the oven until it’s crispy and delicious. If you’re still wary, broccoli doesn’t have to be the star of the show — you can also try including it as an ingredient in a larger dish with plenty of other flavors and textures, like this broccoli cheddar chicken and noodle casserole or this potato, sausage and broccoli frittata.

Cabbage

You can find a wide variety of cabbage in your local grocery store, but green, red and savoy cabbage are some of the most common. According to Healthline, this humble leafy green can improve digestion, lower inflammation and improve heart health.

Cabbage is very versatile — you can use it as a replacement for lettuce in sandwiches or salads, but it’s also great when cooked, as it softens without going mushy. Try making your own coleslaw, or cook your way through the world’s many variations of cabbage rolls, such as German kohlrouladen or Lebanese malfouf.

Citrus fruits

As exciting as it may be to experience warm weather after a long, cold winter, the beginning of spring is a little sad because it signals the end of citrus season. Oranges, pomelos, grapefruits and other citrus fruits make excellent snacks, but they’re also really fun to bake with, so try some of these recipes before the season ends.

Related 10 citrus recipes to bake this winter

Kiwi fruit

Did you know you can actually eat the peel of a kiwi fruit? Its fuzzy texture may scare you, but both the pulp and the skin are great sources of vitamins and minerals. Many people enjoy kiwi plain, but you can also try incorporating it into sweet and savory dishes, like a kiwi tart or this kiwi cucumber salad with walnuts and fresh mint.

Leeks

This is a classic cold-weather crop, so the end of winter is a great time to use leeks in your cooking. Be sure to clean them well — they grow in layers similar to an onion, but dirt can get stuck between those layers. A handy trick is to chop your leek, separate all the layers, and then rinse everything carefully in a colander to make sure it’s all clean.

Leeks pair wonderfully with potatoes, such as in this delicious potato leek soup, but they also make a great addition to any salad, like this roasted leek & blood orange salad with burrata cheese.

Onion

Onions are one of the most versatile vegetables to cook with. Whether you’re making a soup, stir-fry, risotto, pasta, casserole or any other kind of savory dish, starting by sautéing an onion is an excellent way to add flavor and nutrients.

However, onions are also great as a star ingredient in recipes like French onion soup (perfect on a cool spring day) or tortilla española, a kind of Spanish frittata with lots of potatoes and onions.

Parsnips

Early spring is the end of parsnip season, so try these while you can. Similar to carrots but with a brighter punch of flavor, you can prepare the two root vegetables in the same ways and even in the same dish. These honey-roasted parsnips are a simple but flavorful side dish, and this creamy parsnip soup with roasted garlic is perfect during an early spring rainstorm.

Pineapple

This month is the beginning of pineapple season, so the fruit you find in your grocery stores will taste more and more flavorful than what you get during the fall and winter. Pineapple is delicious on its own, in smoothies and in classic desserts like pineapple upside-down cake, but it’s also an excellent addition to savory dishes. Even if you don’t like pineapple on pizza, you may enjoy this sticky pineapple chicken or tacos al pastor.

Turnips

Like parsnips, beets and rutabagas, turnips are a lovely root vegetable that often get overshadowed by better-known varieties like potatoes and carrots. This root vegetable gratin is great for those who still enjoy a good sweet potato but want to add something new, and these crispy roasted turnips with chive butter sauce make an excellent addition to any meal.