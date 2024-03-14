Social media is loaded with information on magnesium supplements. The nutrient is all the rage right now, but you need to be careful about how you take it and how much magnesium you take.

Social media is loaded with information on magnesium supplements. The nutrient is all the rage right now, but you need to be careful about how you take it and how much magnesium you take. Magnesium is essential to the body but can have adverse side effects if taken improperly.

“Magnesium is a key factor in making several parts of the body run smoothly: the heart, bones, muscles, nerves, and others,” per Harvard Health. “Without enough magnesium, these areas malfunction.”

“For disease prevention, a good rule of thumb is to eat a daily diet that includes some magnesium-rich foods and take a supplement if directed by a physician to correct a deficiency if blood levels are low.”

Here is a look at when and how to take magnesium supplements.

When is the best time to take magnesium supplements?

It does not matter what time of day you take magnesium supplements as long as you take them consistently, per Healthline. Find a time that works for your schedule and aim to take them at that time every day.

“For some, taking supplements first thing in the morning may be easiest, while others may find that taking them with dinner or just before bed works well for them,” reports Healthline. “The most important thing is to set a schedule and stick to it to ensure that you’re getting your daily dose.”

Always take magnesium with meals, recommends the Mayo Clinic. Taking magnesium supplements on an empty stomach could cause side effects like diarrhea or nausea. Always take tablets whole; never chew or suck on tablets.

If you take magnesium for its sleep benefits, it might be advantageous to take supplements before bed. A study from the Journal of Research in Medical Science found that older adults who took 500 milligrams of magnesium before bed experienced better sleep quality than those who took a placebo.

Is it OK to take magnesium supplements every day?

The majority of U.S. adults get sufficient magnesium through diet and do not need to take supplements every day.

“Magnesium is easy to come by. If you eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, you should have no trouble getting your recommended daily amount through food alone,” according to UCLA Health.

If you choose to take magnesium supplements daily, as long as you take proper doses it probably won’t cause your body any harm, per The Washington Post. Taking too much magnesium can lead to side effects such as diarrhea, drowsiness, blurred vision or trouble breathing.

“High-dose supplements can lead to diarrhea, nausea and muscle weakness,” Perri Halperin, dietitian and clinical nutrition coordinator at Mount Sinai Health System, told Today.

Healthy magnesium intake varies between individuals. Age and gender play a role in how much magnesium you need.

The Mayo Clinic recommends the following daily magnesium intakes:

Adult and teenage men: 270 to 400 milligrams.

Adult and teenage women: 280 to 300 milligrams.

Pregnant women: 320 milligrams.

Breast-feeding women: 340 to 355 milligrams.

Children ages 7-10: 170 milligrams.

Children ages 4-6: 120 milligrams.

Children 3 and younger: 40 to 80 milligrams.

For true magnesium deficiency, contact a physician to receive a prescription for supplements based on the severity of the deficiency.

Magnesium supplement drawbacks

Overdosing on magnesium is rare but some side effects can occur, per the Mayo Clinic. If you experience any of the following symptoms after taking magnesium supplements, contact a medical professional.

Symptoms of a magnesium overdose include:

Dizziness or fainting.

Blurred vision.

Trouble breathing.

Severe drowsiness.

Slow heartbeat.

Flushing.

Diarrhea.

What foods are high in magnesium?

If you want to increase your intake of magnesium, incorporating magnesium-rich foods into your diet is a good place to start.

“‘Food first’ is my mantra,” registered dietitian Anna Taylor explains, per Cleveland Clinic. “If you take a dietary supplement for magnesium and take too much, you may experience uncomfortable side effects such as cramping, diarrhea and nausea.”

Here are some magnesium-rich foods. Data is provided by the Department of Agriculture.