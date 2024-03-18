Renee LeGrand of Foothill Ranch, Calif., takes a picture among wildflowers in bloom on March 18, 2019, in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

California is expecting, and has already started, a superbloom. However, the bloom may end quickly because of the record rain, temperature fluctuations and human interaction, per CNN. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a superbloom?

A superbloom is commonly defined as a vast explosion of wildflowers, occurring after years of high precipitation in dry regions, according to the Theodore Payne Foundation.

States that have notable wildflower seasons, or superblooms, include Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas, per Geography Realm.

How easily can superblooms end?

According to KOA, superblooms can last for a week or for months.

Superblooms can end early for a variety of reasons.

Weather

Callista Turner, a ranger at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, told CNN the flowers are highly influenced by weather. Certain native wildflowers require specific rainfall and temperature conditions to flourish.

In California, heavy rain and a spike in temperatures is expected, which would create an environment for the bloom to end quickly, per CNN.

Negative human interaction

Individuals can damage current or future superblooms by not being safe or respectful in their environment.

According to the Theodore Payne Foundation, the superbloom can last longer if following these rules:

Stay on trails. Do not pick flowers. Adhere to regulations, closures and guidelines set by land managers. Comply with all traffic and safety regulations.

Invasive plants

During exceptionally wet years, which California has had, invasive non-native plants can spread into new areas and kill native wildflowers, such as the California poppy, for space and resources, Turner explained to CNN.

To help experts track and remove invasive species or animals, consider using the iNaturalist app, per KQED.

Besides identifying organisms, the app helps you learn more about nature, keep lists and find nature projects to be a part of, according to iNaturalist.

CNN suggests heading out now to see the blooms before they die.

How often does a superbloom occur in California?

According to Hipcamp, California’s superblooms happen every few years, typically between early March and late June.

Previously, the best superblooms in California have occurred in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2023, per Hipcamp.

When and where to see the superbloom?

There are different superbloom locations you can go and visit, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, summarized by KCRA.

The Bay Area (San Francisco area)

Southern California

If you’re wanting to camp, book the campsite as soon as possible. Sites fill up quickly and may already be taken, per Hipcamp.

To find weekly updates on the superbloom in California, the Theodore Payne Foundation has released a “Wild Flower Hotline.” The hotline shares the best places to view the bloom and how the flowers are doing each Friday from now until May.

Call 818-768-1802 extension 7 to hear these messages narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Joe Spano, who was in “Apollo 13″ and “NCIS,” per NBC News.

The “hotline” is also available online or on RSS, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.