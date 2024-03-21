A visitor takes in a view of the city's skyline Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is ranked by WalletHub as the best place to enjoy college basketball action.

The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, commonly known as March Madness, takes place in multiple cities each year. Salt Lake City’s Delta Center is one of this year’s hosts, as the Deseret News previously reported.

But the NCAA Tournament host cities are not necessarily the best college basketball cities in the United States, according to WalletHub. Its recent ranking of top basketball towns considered factors like ticket prices and the success of local teams.

Top 10 college basketball cities to visit

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 places to visit for college basketball action — and whether each city is hosting any March Madness action this year.

10. New York, New York

2024 NCAA Tournament venue: Barclays Center, according to Way.

Noteworthy food options at the venue: Biaggio’s pizza, wings from Buffalo Boss and Fedoroff’s cheesesteaks, according to Barclays Center.

9. Boston, Massachusetts

2024 NCAA Tournament venue: TD Garden, per Way.

Noteworthy food options at the venue: BBG spiced chicken, antipasto and sweet Italian sausages from The Garden, per TD Garden.

8. Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is not hosting any March Madness games this year. It’s the home of the University of North Carolina, which has a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

7. East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan, is not hosting any March Madness games this year.

Most basketball fans in the city will be cheering on the Michigan State Spartans, who won the men’s tournament in 2000 and were the runner-up in 2009.

Basketball home teams: Michigan St. Spartans, per the NCSA.

6. Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas, is not hosting any March Madness games this year.

Historically, college basketball teams have performed well in this city, per WalletHub.

Best places to watch games: Johnny’s Tavern North, 23rd Street Brewery and Set-em Up Jacks, according to Explore Lawrence.

5. Lexington, Kentucky

There will be no tournament games in Lexington, Kentucky this year.

The best places to watch basketball games in Lexington are the Wildcat Saloon, Centro and LexLive, per Downtown Lex.

4. Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina, is not hosting any March Madness games this year. It’s the home of the Duke Blue Devils.

3. Storrs, Connecticut

While no NCAA Tournament games will be held in Storrs, Connecticut, this year, the city will still be gripped by the March Madness fun, since the UConn men’s team has a legitimate shot at repeating as national champions.

The men’s team has won five national championship over the years, while the women’s team has claimed a whopping 11 championship crowns, according to WalletHub.

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia is not hosting any NCAA Tournament games this year.

WalletHub highlighted the city’s many top basketball programs, noting that it “has the most Division 1 NCAA teams out of any city, at six, coming from La Salle, Penn, Saint Joseph’s, Temple, Villanova and Drexel.”

1. Los Angeles, California

2024 NCAA Tournament venue: Crypto.com Arena, per Way.

Noteworthy food options at the venue: Korean fried chicken sandwich with honey butter, Coca-Cola braised beef sliders and loaded fries, per Eat Drink LA.

WalletHub based its basketball cities rankings on:

Number of basketball championship wins.

Number of college basketball conference regular season championship wins.

Number of Hall of Fame head coaches.

Minimum season ticket price for a college basketball game.

College basketball fans’ engagement on social media.

Number of coaches in past 10 seasons.

College basketball stadium capacity.

Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub analyst, said, “March Madness is one of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans, with 67 games packed into 21 days. You can enjoy the action from anywhere with a TV or an internet connection, but a good environment enhances the experience.”