Blue Milk and Green Milk are among the refreshments for sale to guests during a preview of the "Star Wars"-themed land, Galaxy's Edge in Hollywood Studios at Disney World, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. TruMoo will soon begin selling its own version of the "Star Wars"-themed blue milk.

TruMoo will sell a “Star Wars”-themed blue milk starting on April 17.

The product comes as part of Lucasfilm’s “Imperial March” — a celebration of the “Star Wars” film franchise over the weeks leading up to May 4, an unofficial holiday for fans of the films.

The event kicked off on March 21, when the Empire State Building was used in a dynamic light show, which was then posted in a video on the franchise’s YouTube channel.

TruMoo announced the limited-edition product on its Instagram account.

What is the ‘Star Wars’ milk?

According to Food & Wine, the beverage is a 1% low-fat, vanilla-flavored milk that’s blue in color.

It’s modeled after the beverage that first appears in the 1977 film “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.”

The drink developed a cult following among fans, even having its own plant-based smoothie version served at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Yet unlike Disney’s version — which is mixed with coconut and rice milk — TruMoo’s version will be made with traditional cow’s milk, per Men’s Journal.

While the “Star Wars” milk is expected to hit stores nationwide in mid-April, it’s currently not known which stores will be serving it, reported KTLA.

The ‘Imperial March’ celebration

A news release published to the “Star Wars” website announced multiple items tied to “Imperial March” celebrations.

Those items include:

“Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Hilt and Collector’s Box” set by Disney Store and Disney Parks.

“Force N’ Telling Vader” figure by Hasbro.

“May the 4th Be With You” 2024 clothing and accessories by Disney Store and Disney Parks.

“Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet” bucket by Disney Parks.

“The Black Series Dark Side” toy pack by Hasbro.

More to celebrate later this year

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace” will be rereleased in theaters starting on May 3.

A post to the “Star Wars” X account announced the rerelease, which will include “an exclusive look” at the upcoming Disney+ series, “The Acolyte.”

The series’ synopsis reads, “An investigation into a shocking crime scene pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past,” on the “Star Wars” website.

Additionally, all movies within the Skywalker saga will be rereleased as a marathon to theaters on May 4. According to USA Today, tickets are available now for select theaters.