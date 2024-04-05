This Feb. 20, 2015, file photo shows an arrangement of peanuts in New York.

Whether you prefer peanuts, almonds or cashews, nuts are generally a nutritious snack choice.

According to Healthline, they are a great source of:

Antioxidants.

Fiber.

Healthy fats.

Protein.

But not all nuts are created equal. Each type holds different kinds of nutrients.

For example, cashews have a higher amount of phosphorous compared to other popular nuts, while pistachios have a higher amount of potassium, according to Medical News Today.

So what are the best nuts to eat? And are certain types better for certain health conditions?

What are the healthiest nuts?

Healthline highlighted nine types of nuts with multiple health benefits.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the article:

Almonds are rich in vitamin E and aid with cellular communication and immune function. They may also support beneficial gut bacteria and reduce levels of bad cholesterol (LDL).

are rich in vitamin E and aid with cellular communication and immune function. They may also support beneficial gut bacteria and reduce levels of bad cholesterol (LDL). Brazil nuts are a great source of selenium — a mineral used to support metabolism and thyroid function, per Healthline — and have a significant amount of vitamin E and magnesium.

are a great source of selenium — a mineral used to support metabolism and thyroid function, per Healthline — and have a significant amount of vitamin E and magnesium. Pecans are rich in zinc, which helps support immune function and DNA synthesis. In addition, a 2021 study found that they significantly reduced LDL cholesterol.

are rich in zinc, which helps support immune function and DNA synthesis. In addition, a 2021 study found that they significantly reduced LDL cholesterol. Walnuts are a significant source of copper, which is used in the body for energy production and blood vessel development.

The bottom line: Most nuts are healthy — but it’s advised to eat them in moderation.

“One drawback to nuts is that some may be high in calories. So it’s important to limit portions,” per Mayo Clinic. It’s also recommended to avoid eating nuts that are sweetened or salted because the flavor additions may “cancel out their heart-healthy benefits.”

What nuts are best with these conditions?

1. If you are managing your blood sugar

Best: Almonds and pistachios.

A 2017 study found that almonds help regulate blood sugar levels and even lower the risk of heart disease among those with Type 2 diabetes.

Participants who ate pistachios in a 2015 study were found to have a better ratio of HDL to LDL cholesterol than those who didn’t.

“Pistachios are high in fiber and protein (which help with blood sugar management),” Toby Smithson, a registered dietitian, told HuffPost.

2. If you’re trying to lose weight

Best: Cashews and peanuts.

Cashews, according to Healthline, contain enough protein and fiber that they can help you feel full for longer and, in that way, reduce your overall calorie count.

Peanuts also have a good amount of fiber and protein in addition to healthy fats, according to HuffPost.

3. If you want a healthier heart

Best: Pecans and walnuts.

Pecans help to lower blood pressure and they are a quality source of calcium, magnesium and potassium, per WebMD.

“Pecans are also a great source of vitamin A, vitamin E and folic acid,” Courtney Pelitera, a registered dietitian, said to HuffPost.

Research has shown that walnuts may “prevent the development of erratic heart rhythms” and has linked the nuts to a lower risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases, as the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health reported.

4. If you’re constipated

Best: Almonds and walnuts.

Eating a handful of almonds per day significantly improves gut health — thanks to the nuts’ fiber content. A recent study highlighted by EatingWell found that participants who ate one-third of a cup of whole almonds were less constipated.

Walnuts also have a high amount of fiber and hold omega-3 fatty acids that “ease constipation by lubricating the intestinal walls so that stool can more easily pass through,” according to Verywell Health.