Several fruits and berries are considered superfoods for their physical and mental health benefits such as improved heart health, boosted brain function, lowered symptoms of depression and anti-inflammatory impacts.

“On average, people who eat more berries seem to live a little bit longer,” Eric Rimm, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told The Washington Post. Rimm suggests incorporating fruits and berries to a healthy diet every day to reap benefits.

Here are five superfood fruits and berries with mental and physical health benefits.

1. Blueberries can improve brain function

Blueberries boast benefit for both mental and physical health. Research shows eating blueberries can improve brain function, lower symptoms of depression and aid in maintaining a healthy heart.

“Much of the power of blueberries lies in their colors. The deep-blue hue comes from anthocyanin, a phytochemical whose abilities may help protect the body from heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, offering cancer-fighting benefits, promote gut health and reduce inflammation,” reports the Mayo Clinic.

“A one-cup serving of blueberries contains 25% of the recommended daily value for vitamin C and 4 grams of dietary fiber, but only 80 calories.”

Adding just a handful of blueberries to your daily diet could improve brain function, found a study from King’s College London. Researchers asked participants to consume wild blueberry powder for a duration of 12 weeks. Individuals who consumed the blueberry powder experienced improved memory and increased accuracy on attention tasks.

Regularly eating blueberries can also help relieve anxiety and ease feelings of depression because they are rich in antioxidants, per WebMD. A study from the British Journal of Nutrition found that adolescents who took daily wild blueberry supplements reported lower symptoms of depression.

Related 5 reasons to eat more berries

2. Avocados are heart-healthy

Despite common misconceptions, avocados are actually single-seeded berries, per Healthline. They are an excellent source of healthy fat, fiber, potassium, magnesium and vitamins B, C, E and K.

“Avocados contain several nutrients including carotenoids, monounsaturated fats, potassium, and fiber that have been associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases, especially when included as part of a balanced nutritious diet,” per Harvard Health.

Frequently eating avocados is heart-healthy, according to a 30-year study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers found that those who regularly ate avocados experienced a significantly reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to individuals who rarely ate avocados.

The study also noted that individuals who ate avocados at least twice per week experienced a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease, compared to those who rarely or never eat avocados.

3. Cherries have anti-inflammatory properties

Professional athletes report drinking tart cherry juice to aid in reduced inflammation and muscle pain, per The Washington Post. Studies show that tart cherries and tart cherry juice have a similar impact to anti-inflammatory drugs.

“The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of cherries work like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen for reducing or preventing pain,” registered dietitian Carly Sedlacek told Cleveland Clinic.

A study from the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that runners who consumed cherry juice throughout the week before a race experienced significantly less muscle pain.

Tart and sweet cherries may also improve sleep. A review from the journal Nutrients found that cherries’ high levels of melatonin, serotonin and tryptophan aided in increasing quality and quantity of sleep.

4. Acai berries protect cognitive function

Acai is a nutrient-dense berry loaded with antioxidants. Research shows these unique berries improve cholesterol, protect cognitive function, reduce cancer risk and support liver health.

Acai berries are one of the richest natural sources of anthocyanins, the antioxidant that give the berries their deep purple color.

“Anthocyanins (provide) anti-inflammatory effects in the body, (and) may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer,” registered dietitian Kristen Nicolai told Everyday Health. “They also protect against free radical damage known as oxidative stress, which can lead to chronic and acute conditions.”

Eating acai berries could protect the brain as it ages. One animal study reported that acai might help improve memory while aging. Another study, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, found that acai berries might have an anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective impact on Parkinson’s disease. Researchers found that acai supplements were able to mitigate Parkinson’s disease through reducing the loss of dopamine.

5. Citrus fruits can improve colds

Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, clementines and pomelos are all citrus fruits. These zesty fruits offer a great source of fiber, may protect against cancer, boost heart health, improve cognitive function in older adults and aid in maintaining a healthy heart.

Citrus fruits are also one of the best dietary sources of vitamin C.

“Citrus fruits, including oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits and clementines, are an excellent source of vitamin C. And vitamin C supports your immune system, which plays a role in maintaining healthy skin, bones and blood vessels,” reports the Mayo Clinic. “Citrus fruits contain soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which provide great benefits.”

A study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine linked the consumption of vitamin C found in citrus fruits with decreased duration and severity of the common cold. Researchers found that those who took vitamin C supplements while suffering from a common cold experienced shortened illness by 8% in adults and 14% in children.