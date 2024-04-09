Almonds are a source of fiber, which is a strong and crucial component for most types of diets.

The Deseret News has previously reported about fiber’s benefit to gut health and bowel movements — whether it’s soluble (dissolves in water) or insoluble — yet most people aren’t getting enough of it.

A 2016 study mentions that “only about 5% of the population” met fiber recommendations, which ranged from 19 to 38 grams depending on age and sex, based on measurements by the Institute of Medicine.

Despite this, there are common, well-known sources of fiber mentioned by Healthline, including:

Almonds.

Oats.

Popcorn.

Pistachios.

So here are some good sources of fiber that you might not know about.

1. Chia seeds

Fiber: 11 grams (in 1 ounce).

According to Healthline, 3.5 ounces of chia seeds hold 34.4 grams of fiber. They contain both soluble and insoluble fibers that may improve colon health and promote “the formation of short-chain fatty acids” — the latter of which helps to reduce inflammation and may even reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, per WebMD.

In addition: Chia seeds contain a significant amount of omega-3 fatty acids, helping to lower the risk of various conditions such as heart disease and cancer if tied to a lower ratio with omega-6 fatty acids, reported Healthline.

2. Dark chocolate

Fiber: 3 grams (in 1 ounce).

Health stated that 1 ounce of at least 70% dark chocolate holds 3.09 grams of fiber. It contains prebiotics fibers acting as “fuel for friendly bacteria” within your digestive tract. Dark chocolate may also reduce the risk of heart disease because of its significant amount of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Caution: Make sure to avoid dark chocolate with a lot of added sugars, and find a product with a “cocoa content of 70%–95% or higher,” per Healthline.

3. Lentils

Fiber: 13.1 grams (in 1 cup).

When cooked, a cup of lentils provides a little over 13 grams of fiber, claimed Healthline.

Medical News Today reported that lentils contain a high amount of potassium and folic acid. Folic acid is vital for preventing neural tube defects among newborns, and was found in a 2019 study to prevent gestational diabetes in pregnant women when consumed in consistently high amounts.

4. Raspberries

Fiber: 8 grams (in 1 cup).

According to Healthline, 1 cup of raw raspberries contains 8 grams of fiber. It also holds a significant amount of vitamin C.

Raspberries come with several benefits, according to Health:

Reducing inflammation.

Reducing pain from arthritis.

Reducing cancer-cell production.

Improving memory and coordination abilities.

Plus, raspberries have one of the lowest sugar contents compared to other fruits, holding less than 2.7 grams of sugar in a ¾ cup, per Health.

5. Split peas

Fiber: 16.3 grams (in 1 cup)

“Made from the dried, split, and peeled seeds of peas,” cooked split peas hold more than 16 grams of fiber within 1 cup, reported Healthline.

Split peas are rich in iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc, and are a low-glycemic product. They may assist with lowering blood pressure and even aid in weight management, but VeryWell Health warned these claims need more research.