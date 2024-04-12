Find your funkiest liquid-tight container and head to 7-Eleven this weekend — bring your own cup day is returning to the convenience store on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Only tomorrow, Slurpee fans can bring (almost) any container to 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes locations and fill it up for $1.99. There are only a handful of caveats, the cup must be: “clean, watertight, leak-proof and fits upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display, indicating it can fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser,” according to a 7-Eleven press release.
Additionally, there is a limit to one cup per customer. If you prefer a traditional cup, you can purchase a large Slurpee for $1
“BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising at 7-Eleven, said in a statement. “We love seeing our customers – of all ages – bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink.”
Customers can fill their cup with several different flavor options. Classic flavors — wild cherry, Coca-Cola, piña colada, peach and blue raspberry — will still be available. 7-Eleven also has two limited-edition flavors customers can choose: Mtn Dew pitch black and vitaminwater xxx zero sugar.