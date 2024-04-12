People shop at a 7-Eleven convenience store in midtown Manhattan in New York on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Bring your own cup day is returning to the convenience store on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Find your funkiest liquid-tight container and head to 7-Eleven this weekend — bring your own cup day is returning to the convenience store on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Only tomorrow, Slurpee fans can bring (almost) any container to 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes locations and fill it up for $1.99. There are only a handful of caveats, the cup must be: “clean, watertight, leak-proof and fits upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display, indicating it can fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser,” according to a 7-Eleven press release.

Additionally, there is a limit to one cup per customer. If you prefer a traditional cup, you can purchase a large Slurpee for $1

“BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising at 7-Eleven, said in a statement. “We love seeing our customers – of all ages – bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink.”

Customers can fill their cup with several different flavor options. Classic flavors — wild cherry, Coca-Cola, piña colada, peach and blue raspberry — will still be available. 7-Eleven also has two limited-edition flavors customers can choose: Mtn Dew pitch black and vitaminwater xxx zero sugar.