Wetzel’s Pretzels is celebrating 30 years of business and National Pretzel Day on Friday, April 26, 2024, by giving customers free pretzels.

Wetzel’s Pretzels is celebrating 30 years of business and National Pretzel Day (Friday, April 26) by giving customers free pretzels — no purchase necessary.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 26, Wetzel’s Pretzels will give a free pretzel to any customer who asks for one, reports USA Today. The deal will be available at all participating locations until close, no purchase or rewards membership is requires to get the free pretzel.

“There’s no better way to celebrate 30 years than our favorite day, National Wetzel Day, allowing us to give back to our beloved fans who are the reason for our storied journey,” Wetzel’s Pretzels Head of Marketing, Hillary Frei, told People.

“From our small roots as a tiny SoCal pretzel shop way back in 1994 to where Wetzel’s has gone, it’s remarkable, and we want all of our fans to join us in celebrating our birthday all year long. Wetz Party!” Frei added.

In addition to the free pretzel day, Wetzel’s will have a “Wetz Party!” sweepstake. Of those who participate in the sweepstakes, five winners will be rewarded with free Wetzel’s Pretzels for a year, per the national pretzel chain.

Auntie Anne’s is also celebrating National Pretzel Day

Wetzel’s is not the only pretzel chain celebrating National Pretzel Day with a deal.

On National Pretzel Day, Auntie Anne’s will give rewards members one free original or cinnamon pretzel. No purchase is necessary to snag the deal.