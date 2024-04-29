In this May 25, 2016, photo, members of the running group "November Project" run up and down the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington. Research just presented at the European Society of Cardiology Preventive Cardiology 2024 conference finds climbing stairs is associated with longer life.

The internet is full of ideas and products to boost longevity. But among the most effective, inexpensive and readily available tools are stairs.

Research just presented at the European Society of Cardiology Preventive Cardiology 2024 conference finds climbing stairs is associated with longer life.

“If you have the choice of taking the stairs or the (elevator), go for the stairs as it will help your heart,” study author Dr. Sophie Paddock, of the University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Trust in Norwich, U.K., said in a release from the society. “Even brief bursts of physical activity have beneficial health impacts and short bouts of stair climbing should be an achievable target to integrate into daily routines.”

The recommendation comes as U.S. data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that fewer than half of American adults meet Physical Activity Guidelines for aerobic physical activity, at just 46.9%. Just a quarter met guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.

The European study looked specifically at stair climbing to see if it reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death. They examined findings from nine studies that together included 480,479 participants, some healthy, others with a history of heart attack or peripheral artery disease, which is caused by blockage in the lower limb arteries. Those studied ranged in age from 35 to 84.

The researchers found stair climbing was associated with a 24% reduced risk of dying from any cause and a 39% reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, compared to those who didn’t climb stairs. The researchers added that stair climbing was linked to lower risk of heart disease, including stroke, heart failure and heart attack.

“Based on these results, we would encourage people to incorporate stair climbing into their day-to-day lives,” Paddock said in the release. “Our study suggests that the more stairs climbed, the greater the benefits — but this needs to be confirmed.”

She added that “whether at work, home or elsewhere, take the stairs.”

The European study is far from the first to link stair climbing to heart health and thus longevity. At the same group’s conference in 2020, researchers from Spain called stairs a valuable and simple way to test heart health, as well.

“If it takes you more than one-and-a-half minutes to ascend four flights of stairs, your heart is suboptimal and it would be a good idea to consult a doctor,” said study author Dr. Jesús Peteiro, a cardiologist at University Hospital A Coruña. The researchers examined results from 165 people who had been referred for a treadmill test that gradually increased intensity, since they were all suspected of having or known to have heart disease. After the test and resting for a bit, they were asked to climb 60 stairs as quickly as possible without stopping, but not running, either. How long it took was recorded.

Then the researchers looked at the results of the two tests, and found that those who climbed the stairs in less than 45 seconds did better on the treadmill test, the finding associated with a low mortality rate of 1% or less in a year or 10% in 10 years. Those who took 90 seconds or longer to climb the stairs had scores linked to 3% to 4% mortality or 30% in a decade.

Why stairs help so much

The American Council on Exercise calls stair climbing a form of “vertical training.”

In the article, Alexandra Lempke, a clinical assistant professor of applied exercise science and the co-director of the Michigan Performance Research Laboratory at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology in Ann Arbor, said it takes effort to move against gravity with your entire body mass. “Stair climbing for exercise targets the cardiovascular and respiratory systems,” Lempke said.

Dr. Manish Parikh, chief of cardiology at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, told NPR that when one climbs stairs, “your heart rate goes up, your cardiac output goes up and your circulatory status improves. And all of those we know have positive impacts.”

The article notes distinct benefits of stair climbing, including:

Reduced risk of metabolic syndrome, which includes high blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, and increases risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Improved cardiorespiratory fitness.

Better memory and mood.

But how many steps are needed to make a difference?

A 2021 study in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle found that climbing five flights of stairs at home a day was associated with lower risk of all-cause and cancer death. A study in the journal Atherosclerosis said climbing more than five flights a day was associated with 20% lower risk of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular disease.

As NPR noted, when people stopped climbing stairs, their risk increased. “It’s a reminder that in order to benefit from exercise, you’ve got to keep doing it,” the article said. But, it added, “The benefits can kick in pretty quickly. A review published earlier this year found a minimum of four to eight weeks are needed to start improving your cardiometabolic risk. The study found regular stair climbing can improve body composition, blood pressure, insulin sensitivity and blood pressure.”

Getting started

If you’re not someone who regularly climbs stairs, you can start small.

Everyday Health reports that most people can start with one flight of stairs and build on that. Dr. Laxmi Mehta, a cardiologist and clinical professor of internal medicine at Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University in Columbus, told Everyday Health that those who are totally out of breath after a flight or two should talk to their doctor and make sure it’s safe to build up from there. ”Sometimes the shortness of breath can be due to significant medical issues like uncontrolled high blood pressure or undiagnosed conditions like coronary artery disease, heart failure or COPD,” she said, noting only a provider can actually determine whether you’re out of condition or have a condition.

Assuming you’re just out of shape, start small and work up, adding more flights as it becomes less difficult. You can also pick up your pace as you get stronger to keep making health gains.