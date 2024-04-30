On Thursday, April 30, 2024, Krispy Kreme introduced an updated rewards program, which includes a more “generous points system” and makes redeeming free doughnuts and drinks simpler.

On Thursday, April 30, Krispy Kreme introduced an updated rewards program, which includes a more “generous points system” and makes redeeming free doughnuts and drinks simpler, according to the doughnut chain. On behalf of the new system, Krispy Kreme is giving all members a series of deals.

On April 30, current Krispy Kreme rewards members will be given a free dozen of original glazed doughnuts. Those who sign up for the restaurant’s rewards program between Thursday, April 30, and Saturday, May 11, will be given one free glazed doughnut.

The deals don’t end there. Between April 30 and May 11, members will receive a series of deals such as free coffee and more free doughnuts.

“While other brands seem to be making it harder on loyalty members, we’re making Krispy Kreme Rewards easier and even more generous,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press statement. “We take a lot of pride in being generous to all our guests, and that’s not changing. By becoming a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you’ll experience even more sweetness.”

Rewards members will now earn 10 points for every $1 spent. Points can be redeemed on an updated, longer list of items including coffees and hot chocolate. Other perks include a birthday treat and opportunities to test new, limited-time products for free, per Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme fans can sign up for a membership through the restaurant’s app or on its website.

Krispy Kreme partners with Kit Kat

In collaboration with Kit Kat, Krispy Kreme launched a line of doughnuts featuring the chocolate and wafer candy bar. The doughnuts were released on April 10 and will be available for a limited time, according to a Krispy Kreme press release.

“Life is busy. Take a break with our new KIT KAT Collection. Every creamy, crispy, chocolatey-sweet bite will help turn that busy day into a sweet one,” said Skena in a press statement.

Krispy Kreme’s Kit Kat doughnuts include: