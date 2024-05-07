Hormel Foods Sales has announced a voluntary limited recall of two Planters products produced at a facility in April, over concerns the nuts might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Hormel Foods Sales has announced a voluntary limited recall of two Planters products produced at a facility in April, over concerns the nuts might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The recall only impacts two retailers and five states, according to a notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes 4-ounce packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts with a best if used by date of “04 11 25″ and 8.75-ounce cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts, dated “05APR26.” No other products are part of the recall.

The products were shipped to Public distribution warehouses in the South, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. They were also distributed to Dollar Tree warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious, sometimes lethal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Health individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea, according to the advisory. Pregnant women are warned that the infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

No illnesses have been reported in relationship to the recall and the FDA said the retailers have been notified. Those with the product included in the recall can return it to the store for an exchange or a refund.