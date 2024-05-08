A Panera Bread sign and logo is attached to the outside of a Panera Bread restaurant location in the Studio City section of Los Angeles, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Panera Bread said Tuesday, May 7, it's discontinuing its Charged Sips drinks that were tied to at least two wrongful death lawsuits due to their high caffeine content.

Panera will discontinue its highly-caffeinated charged lemonade beverage, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

A Panera spokesperson told NBC News the discontinuation of charged lemonade comes after a “recent menu transformation.”

“We listened to more than 30,000 guests about what they wanted from Panera, and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire — ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low sugar and low-caffeine options,” the spokesperson said, per NBC News.

The new beverage menu features a Blueberry Lavender Lemonade, Pomegranate Hibiscus Tea, Citrus Punch and a Tropical Green Smoothie.

Two lawsuits — filed in October and December 2023 — allege that Panera’s charged lemonade played a role in fatal cardiac arrests. In January, a 28-year-old woman filed a third lawsuit against Panera claiming its charged lemonade left her with “permanent cardiac injuries,” per Fox Business.

The fast-casual restaurant has repeatedly defended its products, arguing that the lawsuits are “without merit.”

After the filing of the third lawsuit, Panera issued this statement: “We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as the previous claim, to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products,” per USA Today.

In January, Panera moved charge lemonade from self-serve stations

Before its decision to discontinue the product, Panera moved charged lemonade from self-serve stations and put it behind the counter. Customers had to ask an employee for charged lemonade fills and refills.

“Looking for Charged Sips? You can pick up your order on the Rapid Pick-Up shelf or at the pick-up counter. Ask an associate if you need help locating your drink,” read a sign displayed at some Panera locations, according to People.

In October, the restaurant issued warnings in store and online about the product’s caffeine content.

“Contains CAFFEINE — Consume in Moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women,” the warning labels read, per People.