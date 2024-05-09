Mother’s Day is quickly approaching. If your mom loves to travel, she is probably itching to go on a trip or two this spring and summer. While it may be too expensive to fund her entire vacation, travel accessories are far more affordable and versatile.

To help you make your mom’s travel dreams a reality, here are a few fun gift ideas.

Travel accessories for mom

Hoxis Oversize Vegan Leather Tote Bag

This $36 stylish leather tote on Amazon is lightweight and durable, and it comes in ten different colors. According to Travel + Leisure, the bag works as an effective carry-on item that “can be taken from the airplane to a day of shopping (and even to the poolside) with ease.”

Riemot Luggage Caddy

For the mom who likes to fly, this luggage caddy from Amazon is incredibly convenient. Only $14, the caddy fits right over the handles of your suitcase and boasts three pockets, functioning as a cup holder and as a place to put your wallet, phone, or passport. The caddy is washable and adjustable, and comes in a variety of colors.

National Parks Pass

With spring and summer comes warmer weather and an abundance of opportunities to explore the outdoors. This $80 National Parks Pass includes entry into all of the national parks in the United States for an entire year — over 2,000 sites.

Travel books for mom

‘Salt to the Sea’

In “Salt to the Sea”, Ruth Sepetys gives the gripping fictional account of four refugees who lived during World War II. Seeking freedom and healing, they board the ill-fated Wilhelm Gustloff, where their paths converge. Buy the paperback for $7.68 on Amazon.

‘Pride and Prejudice’

Jane Austen’s beloved classic tells the story of Elizabeth Bennet, a young woman living in 18th-century England. When she meets the aloof Mr. Darcy, the two of them must overcome both pride and prejudice on their journey toward love. The Penguin Classics version of the book can be found on Amazon for as low as $5.59.

‘Eat, Pray, Love’

This bestselling novel chronicles the life of a woman who, after a difficult divorce, traveled the world to find joy and purpose. Find it on Amazon for $10.75.

‘All the Light We Cannot See’

Before its Netflix adaptation, the novel “All the Light We Cannot See” enjoyed worldwide success and even won a Pulitzer Prize. Author Anthony Doerr spins the tale of a blind French girl who, in the throes of World War II, escapes the Nazis by fleeing to Saint-Malo. You can buy the paperback on Amazon for $12.64.

Trips for mom

Visit a National Park

Still brainstorming? Why not invest in an inexpensive getaway? Get outside and enjoy the warmer weather by spending time with mom in a beautiful national park. Here is a list of national parks from the National Park Service.

Visit a theme park

Need more of an adrenaline rush? Theme parks are a great option. Travel Channel provides a guide to 40 of the best amusement parks.

Visit a beach

A third trip mom is bound to enjoy is a summer beach excursion. Here are the best beaches in the U.S., according to U.S News & World Report.