A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. Some restaurants will offer deals this Memorial Day weekend, including Buffalo Wild Wings.

Memorial Day weekend will offer numerous opportunities to save money on food.

From discounted delivery to reduced prices on popular meals, there are plenty of ways to make your weekend delicious — without having to break the bank.

Let’s dive into restaurants’ Memorial Day 2024 deals.

Memorial Day food deals

Arby’s is offering rewards members 50% off any burger when they order online or through their app, starting Memorial Day, according to RetailMeNot.

Buffalo Wild Wings has a deal on wings lasting that’s available all May long. You can get six wings free on orders over $20 using the code GOWINGS.

Dunkin’ Donuts Rewards members can score 3x the points on large iced beverages, beginning Wednesday, May 22 and ending Sunday, May 26. They’re also launching a 40-ounce tumbler with “Wicked Lahhhge” printed on the side. This giant tumbler can keep you hydrated during long Memorial Day weekend trips.

TGI Friday’s current 25% off deal for graduation parties will still be available over Memorial Day weekend. With the code GRAD24, you can get 25% off party-ready platters, according to the restaurant’s website. Meals you might like to order include the Wings Combo Platter and the Grilled Chicken & Ribs Bundle, which are perfect for parties with families and friends.

Wendy’s offers this deal every FRYDay — that’s right, you can get a free order of fries with any purchase in the Wendy’s app, meaning free fries can kick off your long weekend.

If you’re looking to order from a restaurant not independently offering deals, it’s worth it to take a look at food delivery services. Grubhub+ members can catch some special deals this long weekend, according to a recent press release. Start your holiday off right with BOGO from Taco Bell or discounts from Pizza Hut, Sweetgreen or Kentucky Fried Chicken. The deal begins on May 20 and ends on May 26.

Food deals for veterans