Poolside snacks ought to keep you feeling light, refreshed and clean — so you can cannonball into the water straight after eating with no worries.

Here are some top snack options for you to bring along to your next pool day.

Best pool snacks for kids

Parents need convenient, mess-free snacks that they can pack easily — and that kids also won’t turn up their noses at.

Muffin bites: Muffins aren’t just for breakfast! You can make these ahead of time, then freeze them and pull them out for your next trip to the pool. You can also get them for cheap at your local grocery store.

Goldfish: Not the swimming kind, the eating kind — perfect for your swimmers. Goldfish are a child-approved favorite.

Trail mix: Raisins, cashews, almonds and, of course, M&Ms — trail mix for kids wouldn’t be complete without M&Ms. This snack combines sweet and salty deliciousness with healthy proteins.

Frozen grapes: This one falls on the healthy side of the snack spectrum. Refreshing, delicious and cold, these make for clean eating. Just pop some grapes in the freezer beforehand, then bring them poolside via a cooler.

String cheese: This is another healthy snack that packs a protein punch. Plus, they give kids something to do with their hands while they take a break from swimming.

Fruit and veggies: And, of course, you can never go wrong with bananas, apple slices, blueberries, carrot sticks, celery sticks or cucumbers. The appetite kids work up while swimming might just be enough to get even the pickiest of eaters munching.

Best desserts for a pool party

Desserts at a pool party should be delicious, refreshing and easy to handle.

Take a look at this list for some sweet ideas.