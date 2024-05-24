The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship is pictured. The Villa Vie Odyssey is a “residential cruise ship,” meaning passengers not only have the option of hopping aboard for short trips — they can also move in and enjoy the ships’ never-ending voyage around the world.

A unique cruise is set to begin on May 30, according to CNN.

The Villa Vie Odyssey is a “residential cruise ship,” meaning passengers not only have the option of hopping aboard for short trips — they can also move in and enjoy the ships’ never-ending voyage around the world.

The cruise is particularly special because it will travel around the world chasing spring and summer weather.

As CNN reported, “Residents, if they so choose, may never feel the winter chill again.”

What is the Villa Vie Odyssey?

There are only two residential cruise ships in operation — including the Villa Vie Odyssey — that give passengers the option of purchasing a permanent living space onboard. The other cruise option is The World, which is “the planet’s largest private residential yacht.”

According to USA Today, the ship began as the Crown Dynasty in 1991 and later sailed as the MS Braemar with Fred Olsen Cruises. After substantial renovations in Belfast, the ship is nearly ready for its next voyage.

As of Wednesday, 270 of the 295 available cabins had been sold, per CNN. Some passengers will join the cruise later in the journey and all spaces are expected to be fully booked.

“There will be three restaurants, five bars and lounges, a spa, a fitness center, a library and a medical center,” per CNN. A business center will also be available for passengers to use, plus a golf program, cooking classes and Wi-Fi.

According to The Independent, chief executive officer of Villa Vie Residences Mikael Petterson said, “Our goal is to offer a seamless solution for those looking to retire on a fixed budget to never worry about ongoing expenses again. This is more than just a travel opportunity.”

He added, “It’s a new way of life. For less than the price of an average home, you can secure a lifetime of experiences.”

What will the trips look like?

One trip on the Villa Vie Odyssey includes 1,301 days of visits to 147 countries and 425 destinations, according to Villa Vie Residences. Seventeen travel segments are available — giving guests the option of booking however many days they please. A “pay as you go” option is available for passengers who want more flexibility.

According to CNN, inside cabins are $89 per person per day, outside cabins are $119, and balconies are $199.

Food, drinks, Wi-Fi and medical visits are included, as well as 24/7 room service, housekeeping and laundry service, per CNN.

The first trip segment, per Villa Vie Residence, features Northern Europe. The other segments are as follows: