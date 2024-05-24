Memorial Day weekend is here, which means it’s time to shop the sales while they last.
Because most of the sales end Monday, May 27, this weekend is a great time to hop online and check out discounted items. According to Forbes, some of the best Memorial Day deals are available from Amazon, Samsung, Wayfair, REI and Cotopaxi.
Here are some great Memorial Day sale options — especially as you’re gearing up for the summer.
General Holiday sales
- Honeywell QuietSet Tower Fan: According to CNN, the fan is both quiet and affordable — selling for $59 (original $66). It can keep you cool during hot summer days.
- Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0: Have a camping trip coming up? This bonfire is portable and big enough for a group to gather around and roast marshmallows. Buy it for $230 (original $300).
- Style Selections Market Patio Umbrella: $29 (original $49). This umbrella will provide protection from the sun in the coming months.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): 31% off, $89 (original $129). If you plan on traveling this summer, a new pair of headphones is always a good accessory.
- Old Navy: Old Navy is having a massive sale of 50% off almost everything. If you’re in need of summer clothes, this weekend is a great time to purchase them.
- J. Crew: J. Crew has 40-50% off summer styles. Find a new top for the warm weather.
- Lands’ end: Lands’ End has a discount of 50% off your entire purchase. Find some good summer clothes or swimsuits.
- Wayfair: If you’re in need of outdoor chairs or pool-side items, Wayfair has a deal of up to 70% off outdoor items and furniture.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: According to People, thousands of items are on sale — up to 70% off. If spring cleaning left you in need of new bed and bath items, now is a great time to purchase them.
- Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit: Summer is a great time to complete a household project or two. The toolkit is top-rated, per NBC News, for $139 (original $239).
- Cotopaxi: If you’ll be spending some time in the great outdoors this summer, check out Cotopaxi’s deals — up to 50% off last season’s gear.
- Home Depot has discounts up to $500 off select appliances and up to 40% of select power tools for whatever you build this summer.
Holiday sales for kids
Wayfair, Lands’ End and Old Navy have deals for children’s clothing and furniture. Below are a few more options:
- Target toys are up to 50% off. To stave off the summer boredom, consider these deals on select toys for kids.
- KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set with Slide and Rock Wall: Now is a great time to get the kids outdoors. This swing set is now $299 (original $399).
- Crate & Barrel has sales for up to 30% off kids bedding/bath and baby bedding/bath.
- Cascading Cove Sand & Water Table: This item is a great way to bring the fun of the beach to your backyard. It is for sale on Wayfair for $88 (original $110).
- Target has up to 20% off outdoor summer items for kids.
- Walmart has sales on select kids items, including clothing, toys, art supplies and more — all options for kids to have fun this summer.
- Carter’s: For the growing babies, Carter’s has a deal of 50% off all clothing.