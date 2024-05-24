Shoppers walk past sale signs at the City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Huftalin led the college for more than 10 years, making her Utah’s longest-serving female president among the state’s public colleges and universities.

Memorial Day weekend is here, which means it’s time to shop the sales while they last.

Because most of the sales end Monday, May 27, this weekend is a great time to hop online and check out discounted items. According to Forbes, some of the best Memorial Day deals are available from Amazon, Samsung, Wayfair, REI and Cotopaxi.

Here are some great Memorial Day sale options — especially as you’re gearing up for the summer.

General Holiday sales

Holiday sales for kids

Wayfair, Lands’ End and Old Navy have deals for children’s clothing and furniture. Below are a few more options: