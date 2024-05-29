Gardener Bailey Roberts admires one of her tomatoes from her plot in a new community garden at Richmond Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Summer offers a great chance for savvy gardeners to save money by growing in-season fruits and vegetables.

Summer offers a great chance for savvy gardeners to save money by growing in-season fruits and vegetables. Plus, even if gardening isn’t your forte or you’re looking for something other than produce, it’s good to know what’s good right now if you want to keep your family healthy and happy.

Here are some summer favorites to consider.

In-season fruits and vegetables

Tomatoes: This quintessential summer crop is known for its vibrant color and versatility. Perfect for salads, sauces, salsas and sandwiches, they’re easy to grow during the summer months, according to Gobble.

Watermelon: Not only are watermelons refreshing, but they’re easy to slice up and eat, making them a wonderful addition to hot summer parties.

Carrots: Sweet, crunchy and full of vitamins, carrots are great for snacking, salads, or summer stews and roasts.

Peaches: Juicy and fragrant peaches are a delightful treat that ripens between July and August, per Fresh Forward Farms. They can be enjoyed fresh, grilled or baked into desserts. Their natural sweetness makes them a versatile ingredient in many summer recipes.

Berries: Summer is the peak time of year for blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, per Gobble. You can go pick them yourselves with your kids or snag some from the store for a healthy summer smoothie, dessert or snack.

Seasonal meal ideas

Perhaps gardening isn’t your thing or you’re looking for something to round out the fruits and veggies on your summertime table. Here are some meal ideas that are perfect for the hot days from June to August.