Summer offers a great chance for savvy gardeners to save money by growing in-season fruits and vegetables. Plus, even if gardening isn’t your forte or you’re looking for something other than produce, it’s good to know what’s good right now if you want to keep your family healthy and happy.
Here are some summer favorites to consider.
In-season fruits and vegetables
- Tomatoes: This quintessential summer crop is known for its vibrant color and versatility. Perfect for salads, sauces, salsas and sandwiches, they’re easy to grow during the summer months, according to Gobble.
- Watermelon: Not only are watermelons refreshing, but they’re easy to slice up and eat, making them a wonderful addition to hot summer parties.
- Carrots: Sweet, crunchy and full of vitamins, carrots are great for snacking, salads, or summer stews and roasts.
- Peaches: Juicy and fragrant peaches are a delightful treat that ripens between July and August, per Fresh Forward Farms. They can be enjoyed fresh, grilled or baked into desserts. Their natural sweetness makes them a versatile ingredient in many summer recipes.
- Berries: Summer is the peak time of year for blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, per Gobble. You can go pick them yourselves with your kids or snag some from the store for a healthy summer smoothie, dessert or snack.
Seasonal meal ideas
Perhaps gardening isn’t your thing or you’re looking for something to round out the fruits and veggies on your summertime table. Here are some meal ideas that are perfect for the hot days from June to August.
- Pesto salmon: This one-pan dish combines fresh basil pesto with salmon fillets for a flavorful and light meal reliant on whole foods. Take a look at this recipe option from How Sweet Eats.
- Shrimp scampi: Here’s another idea for seafood lovers. Shrimp scampi is a quick and healthy summer dish featuring fresh produce. This recipe comes from NYT Cooking.
- Chicken, zucchini and summer squash: Cooking Classy details how pairing chicken with in-season vegetables like zucchini and summer squash and plenty of seasoning makes for a delicious summertime dinner.
- Homemade fruit punch: Here’s a healthy and tasty drink to round off your dinner. Blend up pineapples, oranges and any other fruit you might like and add in water and ice. Here’s an idea from One Sweet Appetite.
- Homemade strawberry lemonade: This summer staple takes water, fresh strawberries, lemons, and honey or sugar for sweetness for a refreshing homemade drink. Divas Can Cook offers instructions.