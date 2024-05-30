Students work in a common space at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Recent studies have shown that PTSD and anxiety are on the rise in college students.

Recent studies have shown that post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety are on the rise in college students.

The research, published on JAMA Network, indicated that PTSD among college students increased from 3.4% to 7.5% between 2017 and 2022. Over 390,000 participants were involved in the study.

The study also analyzed the rise in ASD, acute stress disorder. The data revealed a “notable increase” in both PTSD and ASD, which “highlight the escalating mental health challenges among college students.”

Experts are now seeking to understand why these disorders are increasing among young adults.

Why are college students struggling with PTSD?

According to The New York Times, the disorder diagnoses peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, when campuses across the nation shut down and “upended young adults’ lives.”

The research pointed to contributing factors such as “pandemic-related stressors (e.g., loss of loved ones) and the effect of traumatic events (e.g., campus shootings, racial trauma).”

About six out of every 100 people will experience PTSD in their lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. The disorder occurs after an individual has “been through a traumatic event.” The likeliness of developing the disorder is higher in women than it is in men.

The symptoms of PTSD can include flashbacks, intrusive thoughts and sensitivity to reminders of a traumatic event, according to The New York Times, with the symptoms continuing more than a month after the event occurs.

Academic researcher Shannon E. Cusack told The New York Times that some are skeptical about whether the “profound disruptions” caused by the pandemic connote the kinds of “triggering events” linked to PTSD.

“They’re causing symptoms that are consistent with the PTSD diagnosis,” Cusack said. “Am I not going to treat them because their stressor doesn’t count as a trauma?”

According to the study, “these findings suggest the need for targeted, trauma-informed prevention and intervention strategies by mental health professionals and policy makers to support the affected student population.”

How can I cope with PTSD in college?

“It is important for anyone with PTSD symptoms to work with a mental health professional who has experience treating PTSD,” according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Professionals are equipped with the knowledge and expertise necessary to help people with treatment plans.

The National Institute of Mental Health provided further methods to help those struggling with symptoms of PTSD:

Create realistic, manageable goals.

Practice activities, like exercise, that reduce stress.

Avoid drugs and alcohol.

Have routines for meals, sleep and exercise.

Understand that your symptoms will “improve gradually, not immediately.”

Talk with a trusted friend or member of your family.

Harvard Health provided some ways college students can manage symptoms of anxiety: