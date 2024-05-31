Students walk in the hallway at Ben Lomond High School in Ogden on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. A sentiment has emerged that Gen Z is “aging like milk,” according to The New York Times.

In an age where social media consumes much of people’s attention and appearances are everything, a sentiment has emerged that Gen Z is “aging like milk,” according to The New York Times.

Gen Z ranges from approximately 12 to 27 years old. They are often compared to millennials, and in this case it regards their perceived age.

Some social media users believe that Gen Z is aging at a more rapid rate than millennials. A popular TikTok user, @jordan_the_stallion8, posted a video with nearly 25 million views, expressing how much older he looks than his actual age of 26.

“I am Gen Z and nobody ever believes me,” he said. “When my mom and I walk out in public, people think that my mom is my younger sister.”

Why is Gen Z aging faster?

There are various opinions on why Gen Z might appear to be aging faster than other generations.

Some TikTok users have highlighted how abundant things like filler, Botox and excessive skin care treatments have become to an increasingly younger audience.

According to WebMD, while treatments such as Botox may be helpful in maintaining a youthful appearance, they can negatively impact facial development when used excessively or unnecessarily. Other skin care products, such as retinoids, often used for acne treatment, can also cause damage if not used correctly.

The popularity of vaping has also been suggested as a likely reason for Gen Z’s older appearance. Vaping introduces harmful chemicals into the body that can age the skin, according to WebMD.

Is Gen Z really ‘aging like milk’?

While arguments exist that Gen Z is aging faster due to the aforementioned reasons, The New York Times suggests this sentiment is likely overblown and influenced by a generation raised on social media.

“There is a sense in which young people have forgotten what faces look like,” Renee Engeln, a psychology professor at Northwestern University, told The New York Times.

Social media presents a skewed version of reality through carefully curated content and filters. As a result, chronically online users may begin to accept this perspective as reality.

According to The New York Times, this skewed perspective can lead to anxiety about aging, making users more susceptible to advertising for anti-aging treatments like Botox or excessive skin treatments.

Ultimately, the debate over whether Gen Z is “aging like milk” may stem from the fact that Gen Z is simply getting older and is in unique position unlike previous generations to be hyperaware of this due to social media.

“I think it’s probably the old quarter-life crisis and the realization that they’re going to have to make some big adult choices that they’re going to have to live with,” Sari Botton, editor of Oldster Magazine, told The New York Times.