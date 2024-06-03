A person drinks Poppi, a prebiotic soda, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in New York. The company behind Poppi soda is up against a class-action consumer-fraud lawsuit alleging the health soda beverage misrepresents its purported gut health benefits.

The company behind Poppi soda is facing a class-action consumer-fraud lawsuit alleging the beverage misrepresents its purported gut health benefits.

Poppi soda is a “Shark Tank” phenomenon popularized as an alternative to traditional sodas. The trendy beverage has been touted by A-listers such as Post Malone, Jennifer Lopez and Russell Westbrook as a “gut healthy” beverage that comes in fun flavors like raspberry rose and ginger lime.

Launched in 2020, Poppi soda combines prebiotic ingredients like agave inulin with apple cider vinegar and fruit juice, per the Poppi website. Every can of Poppi contains fewer than 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar.

The lawsuit, which seeks $5 million in financial damages, was filed in a California District Court by plaintiff Kristin Cobbs. According to the lawsuit, Cobb’s action is on behalf of herself and all others “similarly situated against” Poppi drinks.

“A consumer would need to drink more than four Poppi sodas in a day to realize any potential health benefits from its prebiotic fiber,” the lawsuit claims. “However, even if a consumer were to do this, Poppi’s high sugar content would offset most, if not all, of these purported gut health benefits.”

The suit also claims that, when consumed in large amounts, agave inulin — the prebiotic ingredient in Poppi — can lead to adverse health effects.

In a statement to USA Today, representatives for Poppi called the lawsuit “baseless.”

“We are proud of the Poppi brand and stand behind our products. We are on a mission to revolutionize soda for the next generation of soda drinkers, and we have diligently innovated to provide a tasting experience that millions of people have come to enjoy,” the statement said. “We believe the lawsuit is baseless, and we will vigorously defend against these allegations.”

Are healthy sodas really healthy?

Even before the Poppi lawsuit, consumers and health experts debated the rise of alternative sodas.

Many experts conclude that since drinking traditional soda is linked to a myriad of adverse health effects, any healthy alternative is probably better in some ways — even if health benefits are limited.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sugar-sweetened beverages like soda and energy drinks are associated with:

Weight gain.

Type 2 diabetes.

Kidney disease.

Heart disease.

Tooth decay and cavities.

Non-alcoholic liver disease.

Gout.

Arthritis.

Roughly 63% of American adults drink a sugar-sweetened beverage daily, according to the CDC. Coca-Cola was the most popular nonalcoholic drink in 2022 and 2023, followed by Pepsi and Red Bull, according to data from Brand Finance.

During recent years, health soda alternatives like Poppi have skyrocketed in popularity for their significantly lower sugar levels and additions of prebiotics and probiotics.

Here are some healthy soda brands and a look at what they offer:

Olipop

Olipop emphasizes its low sugar content and benefits for gut health; it is considered a “prebiotic soda” and boasts benefits for digestive health. Unlike most health sodas, Olipop contains 9 grams of dietary fiber in every can.

“OLISmart contains a blend of 7 unique botanicals, plant fibers, and prebiotics, each hand-picked for their distinct biome-supporting benefits,” per the Olipop website.

Total sugars: 2-5 grams.

Calories: 35.

Prebiotics: Inulin, cassava root, kudzu root and other prebiotic ingredients.

Popular flavors: Classic root beer, cherry vanilla, vintage cola.

Culture Pop

Culture Pop uses herbs, fruit juice and spices to naturally flavor its soda. It uses probiotics to promote digestive health and emphasizes its use of organic, non-GMO ingredients.

“Culture POP is made the way that you’d hope your soda would be made! Each flavor is crafted by steeping organic spices and/or herbs into an organic blend of juices,” per the Culture Pop website. “Culture POP is non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, plant-based and certified kosher.”

Total sugars: 5-7 grams.

Calories: 40.

Prebiotics: Bacillus subtilis.

Popular flavors: Strawberry & rhubarb, wild berries & lime, black cherry.

Zevia

Known for being a sugar-free, calorie-free soda, Zevia is a good option for consumers watching their calorie intake. It does not offer the same benefits as its prebiotic competitors but Zevia is free from artificial flavors and sweeteners. The soda alternative is sweetened with stevia leaf extract.

“Behind our simple, transparent label lies our not-so-secret obsession with selecting the best ingredients for our drinks,” per the Zevia website. “We feel good about our simple, pronounceable, plant-based ingredients.”

Total sugars: 0 grams.

Calories: 0.

Prebiotics: None listed.

Popular flavors: Cola, creamy root beer, cream soda.

Frannie’s Sparkling Love

Frannie’s sparkling soda alternative is another sugar-free, calorie-free soda option. But it contains caffeine, as well as vitamins and antioxidants.

“We added vitamins, antioxidants and caffeine for energy,” per the Frannie’s website. “But, we also took away some stuff…like the calories, sugar and aspartame.”

Total sugars: 0 grams.

Calories: 0.

Prebiotics: None listed.

Popular flavors: Luscious lemony lemonade, blood orange bliss, pink pomelo paloma.