Provo resident Patsy Darby shows off some berries growing in her yard on Thursday, July 7, 2016. Consuming berries daily can help protect older adults from age-related challenges like cognitive decline, frailty and vision loss.

Peak berry season is just around the corner, which makes it an ideal time to begin incorporating super berries into your daily diet.

Berries like blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are nutrient-dense and can therefore help aid older adults in healthy aging. Regularly consuming berries can boost brain health, protect the heart, support vision, prevent frailty and more.

Here are five super berries that support healthy aging in older adults:

1. Blueberries boost brain health

Regularly eating wild blueberries (and other berries) can support and protect cognitive health in older adults, studies show.

“Adding a handful of berries to the diet each day is one of the first and easiest changes I recommend to those looking to improve their brain health,” said Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, per the AARP.

In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, participants drank a beverage made from wild blueberries. They drank it daily for three months.

At the end of the trial, those who drank the blueberry beverage were significantly better at recalling word lists and completing other cognitive tests.

Another study, from King’s College London, found that eating a handful of blueberries daily can improve brain function in older adults. Researchers asked a group of healthy adults aged 65-80 to consume 26 grams of wild blueberry powder every day for 12 weeks. Those who consumed the wild blueberry powder experienced improved memory.

“It’s clear from this study that consuming wild blueberries is beneficial to cognitive function,” said professor Claire Williams, chair of the neuroscience department for University of Reading, per King’s College.

“The group who had the wild blueberry powder showed signs of better memory and greater mental flexibility when completing cognitive tasks.”

2. Goji berries help eye health

For centuries, goji berries have been used in China for their medicinal properties

“The goji berry is native to Asia, and people in Asia have been using this brightly colored fruit for more than 2,000 years as a medicinal herb and food supplement,” reports Medical News Today. “Purported health benefits of goji berries range from anti-aging effects to glucose regulation and immune function support.”

A 90-day study from the Journal of Optometry and Vision Science reports that consistently eating goji berries can enhance eye health and protect the eyes against vision-impairing diseases such as macular degeneration.

Researchers asked a group of 150 healthy older adults (ages 65-70) to drink goji berry juice daily for 90 days. At the end of the trial, participants had increased blood antioxidant levels — which helps prevent hyperpigmentation of the macula and decreases fatty deposits under the retina.

In a similar study from the International Journal of Ophthalmology, 114 patients (aged 51 to 92) with early macular degeneration took daily goji berry supplements for 90 days. The supplements helped soften the density of macular pigment, which protects against the progression of macular degeneration symptoms.

3. Strawberries support a healthy heart

Strawberries are loaded with benefits. Research shows that making strawberries part of your daily diet can support heart health, lower cholesterol and boost brain health.

“Strawberries give you a lot of nutritional value for very few calories,” registered dietitian Bailey Flora told the Cleveland Clinic. “They’re tasty but naturally low in sugar. That’s a combination that’s hard to beat.”

In a study from the journal Circulation, a group of more than 93,000 women who ate at least three servings of strawberries and blueberries every week experienced a 30% decreased risk of having a heart attack.

Another study, from San Diego State University, found that when older adults eat strawberries daily, they may experience lowered blood pressure, increased cognitive function and higher antioxidant capacity.

“This study demonstrates that consuming strawberries may promote cognitive function and improve cardiovascular risk factors like hypertension,” Dr. Shirin Hooshmand, a professor in the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State University and principal investigator on the study, told Medical News Today.

“We’re encouraged that a simple dietary change, like adding strawberries to the daily diet, may improve these outcomes in older adults.”

4. Cranberries reduce inflammation

Cranberries are loaded with antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases, according to a study published in the journal Molecules.

“Antioxidants have been shown to reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases because they can help lower inflammation in our bodies,” registered dietitian Candace O’Neill told Cleveland Clinic. “That’s why it’s recommended to consume enough servings of fruits and vegetables because those foods will use antioxidants.”

The Journal of Nutrition published a study that found those who regularly consume cranberries have lower C-reactive protein levels. C-reactive protein rises as a response to inflammation — which can be a trigger for chronic disease, cognitive decline and premature signs of aging.

5. Blackberries fight frailness

Consuming flavonol-dense fruits, like blackberries, can protect your body from becoming frail as you age. Blackberries are packed with quercetin, a flavonoid that protects aging adults from developing age-related conditions.

“Frailty is a condition that is most common with aging and signifies a general decline in physical function. There are a number of features that are typical of frailty, including loss of muscle mass, weight loss, difficulty mobilizing, and fatigue,” registered dietitian Kathleen Benson told Healthline.

“Quercetin — one of the most researched flavonoids — for example, may help with age-related disorders, due to its potent antioxidant properties and how it works synergistically with other nutrients.”

A study from the Marcus Institute for Aging Research found that a higher intake of blackberries and other flavonal-rich fruits and berries lowered the risk of becoming frail in older adults. Researchers defined frailty as those with “a greater risk of falls, fractures, disability, hospitalization, and mortality.”

Researchers found that with every increase of 10 grams in daily flavonoid consumption, risk of developing frailty decreased by 20%.