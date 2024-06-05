In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo. June marks Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, and TikTok users are showing their support for men’s mental health.

June marks not only Pride Month but also Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, dedicated to shedding light on the mental health struggles men face and encouraging open conversations.

People across TikTok have joined in by showing their support for men’s mental health, posting videos to raise awareness of the challenges men encounter. As a result, it has become one of the top trending topics, according to TikTok.

How is TikTok bringing awareness to Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month?

Several videos have gone viral, attempting to show understanding and solidarity toward men’s mental health. These videos range from sharing statistics about men’s mental health, personal experiences with depression and loneliness, stories of lost loved ones due to unaddressed issues or simply letting men know they are loved and appreciated.

In one viral video, @smoothyoki_ claims that men’s mental health suffers because men are taught from a young age to keep their emotions bottled up and to not seek help.

As a result, he says, “With this comes the feeling of loneliness and the loss of hope.”

He goes on to express how “a simple conversation, or even just a smile or a gesture, might be enough to keep them here another day, to let them continue living this beautiful life that the Lord has given us.”

Why is men’s mental health important?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide than women. Between 2020 and 2021, suicides among young men aged 15-24 increased by 8%.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, men are often taught to be strong and emotionally unwavering, contributing to men’s loneliness and depression.

Michael Kimmel, a retired sociology professor at Stony Brook University in New York and founder of the Center for the Study of Men and Masculinities, previously told the Deseret News, “Men are supposed to be so stoic and never show pain and never show weakness, so no wonder many men feel like ‘I can’t live up to that,’ because actually human beings can’t live up to that.”

Kimmel suggested that a good way for men to build better mental health is to create strong bonds with others.

According to the American Psychological Association, people with close friends are more likely to be satisfied with their lives and not suffer from depression.

“On the other hand, when people are low in social connection — due to isolation, loneliness, or poor-quality relationships — they face an increased risk of premature death,” Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University, told APA.

According to APA, high-quality relationships that provide companionship and social support increase mental and physical well-being, while those without relationships are twice as likely to die prematurely — a risk factor greater than smoking 20 cigarettes a day.