In this Oct. 6, 2013, photo, cans of Dr Pepper are refrigerated at Soldier Field in Chicago. Dr Pepper recently overtook Pepsi as America’s second-most popular soda.

Dr Pepper recently overtook Pepsi as America’s second-most popular soda, according to The Wall Street Journal. Coke continues to be in first place, but Dr Pepper, which for a long time sat in a distant third place, is now second place by a slim margin.

Why is Dr Pepper popular?

Dr Pepper’s history dates back to 1885, when it was created by pharmacist Charles Alderton in Waco, Texas. Though it was originally marketed as a brain tonic, consumers began buying it for its unique 23-flavor blend of tastes, not for its health properties, per Dr Pepper Museum.

Nowadays, it’s one of America’s most popular sodas. A couple items factor into its most recent jump in popularity.

Dr Pepper is actually sold in more locations than Coke or Pepsi, according to The Wall Street Journal. This is because Coke and Pepsi often exclusively contract with restaurants as a way to avoid competing with one another.

Andrew Springate, the chief marketing officer for Keurig Dr Pepper, also cited young customers as a reason for Dr Pepper’s success. Ad campaigns and flavors meant to draw in young adults, teens and tweens have drawn Generation Z into the Dr Pepper fan club.

According to News Nation Now, TikTok videos where users mix Dr Pepper with pickles have gone viral, adding to Dr Pepper’s rising hype.

The best Dr Pepper mocktail recipes

You don’t have to turn to pickle juice to join in on the Dr Pepper trend. Here are some sweeter — albeit more mainstream — mocktails you can use to celebrate the soda’s achievement.