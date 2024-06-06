Dr Pepper recently overtook Pepsi as America’s second-most popular soda, according to The Wall Street Journal. Coke continues to be in first place, but Dr Pepper, which for a long time sat in a distant third place, is now second place by a slim margin.
Why is Dr Pepper popular?
Dr Pepper’s history dates back to 1885, when it was created by pharmacist Charles Alderton in Waco, Texas. Though it was originally marketed as a brain tonic, consumers began buying it for its unique 23-flavor blend of tastes, not for its health properties, per Dr Pepper Museum.
Nowadays, it’s one of America’s most popular sodas. A couple items factor into its most recent jump in popularity.
Dr Pepper is actually sold in more locations than Coke or Pepsi, according to The Wall Street Journal. This is because Coke and Pepsi often exclusively contract with restaurants as a way to avoid competing with one another.
Andrew Springate, the chief marketing officer for Keurig Dr Pepper, also cited young customers as a reason for Dr Pepper’s success. Ad campaigns and flavors meant to draw in young adults, teens and tweens have drawn Generation Z into the Dr Pepper fan club.
According to News Nation Now, TikTok videos where users mix Dr Pepper with pickles have gone viral, adding to Dr Pepper’s rising hype.
The best Dr Pepper mocktail recipes
You don’t have to turn to pickle juice to join in on the Dr Pepper trend. Here are some sweeter — albeit more mainstream — mocktails you can use to celebrate the soda’s achievement.
- Dr Van Coco: Mix up a can of Diet Dr Pepper with vanilla syrup, coconut syrup and ice. Stir it up before enjoying this sweet concoction.
- Princess Peach: Keep the coconut syrup, Dr Pepper and ice, but mix in peach syrup in place of vanilla syrup. Garnish it with a peach slice if you’re feeling fancy and enjoy this summery twist on Dr Pepper.
- Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Slushie: This one is simple. Take a Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream-flavored can and pour it into an ice cube tray. Once the cubes have frozen, blend them up with another can of Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream. Serve immediately to keep it cool.
- Dirty Dr Pepper: This mocktail comes with a fruity kick. Combine lime juice with coconut syrup and Dr Pepper, pour it into a tall glass of ice, and garnish it with a lime wedge. Here’s a recipe from Girl and Tonic.
- Dr Pepper Surprise: This drink takes equal parts Dr Pepper and ginger ale and mixes them up with maraschino cherry juice and ice. Decorate it with maraschino cherries for a drink the family is sure to love. Here’s a recipe from Cook This Again, Mom.