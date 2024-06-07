Shoppers walk by a sale sign at Express Men in City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A number of places currently have deals and discounts for gifts for Father's Day.

Looking for a Father’s Day gift that will take his breath away — but also not rob the bank? Check out these places currently running sales. These ensure that your gifts will not only wow Dad but also be friendly to your budget.

Where to get gifts for Dad on discount

Amazon is running a massive tech sale right now, with deals starting as low as $12.99 for a wide variety of electronics. Some gifts Dad might especially like include the Amazon Fire TV, which is 32% off, and the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which is 20% off.

Target’s Father’s Day gift guide sorts items into different price categories — under $15, under $25, under $50 and under $100.

Some of my favorite gifts include this golf ball ice cube mold at $9.99 and this portable, vintage-style AM/FM Bluetooth radio for $44.99. With plenty of items on sale, you’re sure to find something that suits Dad’s interests.

If you’ve got an adventurous or active dad, take a gander at Dick’s Sporting Goods discounts.

Some of my favorite items currently on sale include this Nishiki Men’s Pueblo bike, which normally goes for $349.99 but can be bought for a discount at $199.98 right now, and this 30-ounce Stanley tumbler, which normally goes for $35 but can currently be bought at $26 in certain colors.

Lowe’s gift guide sorts its gifts into similar price categories as Target’s gift guide. They’re offering massive and varied discounts on a variety of outdoorsy activities right now. Some items suitable for gifts for Dad come free with another purchase. Depending on how much you spend, you can get hundreds of dollars off a product. Other items are simply marked down by as much as $70.

Some of my favorite picks include this 28-inch Blackstone grill, which you can get for $248 ($50 less than usual), and this bestselling remote-controlled, misting fan, which you can get for $279.99.

Nordstrom’s holiday discounts are perfect for dads who are fans of the finer things. You can get discounted men’s clothing and accessories right now.

Sauvage Eau de Parfum, which normally goes for $229.50, can be had for $72.25 right now, and this Marco burnished leather belt, which normally goes for $79.50, can currently be bought in certain styles for $31.80.

What should I get Dad for Father’s Day?

Choosing the perfect Father’s Day gift can be challenging. Here are a few science-backed tips to make the gift-giving experience special, per Time magazine.

Practicality

Cool or nouveau gifts can excite in the moment — but the gift-giving experience can become more meaningful when the gift actually fits into their lives.

Understanding what Dad needs or what he already likes and factoring that into your gift makes the gift memorable. It’ll make his life easier down the road. When getting him a gift, try thinking of what he’ll want a few weeks or months in the future, not just what will make him go “wow” right now.

Thoughtfulness

Showing that you know someone by the gift you give them transforms the occasion into something loving.

Pay attention to what he likes or comb through your memories with him and draw from these in deciding what to give him. Ideas include letters, photo albums, acts of service and even remembering the little things he’s expressed liking and getting those for him. Remember the adage: to be known is to be loved!

Experiences over products

One of the best gifts is the gift of time, including the time you get to spend with Dad. While discounted products are listed up above, think of what items will create the most meaningful experiences for him and the family.

For example, a grill makes possible the beloved memories that come with a family cookout, while a bike gives him the opportunity to get outside and explore the outdoors.