This image taken from video shows a rodeo bull hopping a fence during the 84th Sisters Rodeo on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sisters, Ore. The bull ran through a concession area into a parking lot, injuring at least three people before wranglers caught up with it, officials said.

A moment of unity turned into chaos at the Sisters Rodeo in Oregon when a bull jumped the fence and charged through the crowd of spectators.

Video footage captured the bull, named “Party Bus,” running circles around the arena as a cowboy chased it with a lasso while the crowd sang along to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Just after the line “as I proudly stand up,” the bull suddenly changed direction and leapt over the fence.

“There’s a bull out!” the announcer repeated several times as the crowd scrambled from their seats.

The bull continued rampaging through the rodeo grounds, making it to the concession stands.

Another video posted to X showed people leaping out of its path. A woman in a red shirt, apparently unaware of the bull, can be seen being struck and flung through the air.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the rodeo reported that after the bull escaped, they “activated the emergency response plan” and “quickly responded to safely contain the bull.”

The statement confirmed that three people were injured, two of whom were sent to the hospital.

“We wish the best to all affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support,” the statement said, noting that the final performance would proceed as planned the next day.

“Rodeo is an inherently dangerous sport, and especially bull riding,” Sisters Rodeo Vice President Brian Witt told NewsChannel 21. “But it (an escaped bull) is a very rare occasion. We’ve never had it here at our Sisters Rodeo. It does happen. But what we do is, we plan for it.

“Fortunately, we just had a great response from our rodeo pickup men, as well as a lot of the security staff and medical folks, to really prevent a lot of other injuries,” Witt added.

In a follow-up post, the rodeo said, “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those affected during the bull riding last night. We are grateful to hear that all injured persons are now home.”