Since the COVID-19 pandemic, museums around the world are slowly getting their number of visitors back to normal. But according to the American Alliance of Museums, as of a year ago, only one-third of museums have reached the kind of attendance they had before the pandemic.

A visit to a museum can have a variety of positive effects. Museums provide a way to explore, learn and enjoy history.

Per the Museums Association, “Museums can increase our sense of wellbeing, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier.”

Why are museums struggling with attendance?

There are several potential factors contributing to poor museum attendance. One culprit could be a general shift in tourism.

“Interest on the part of younger people has waned in some places and regional demographics have changed,” according to The New York Times.

The American Alliance of Museums pointed to other reasons — including a decrease in student field trips, as schools attempt to compensate for lost time.

Either way, many museums have taken steps to increase their number of visitors.

According to The New York Times, some of those methods include “featuring newer and sometimes lesser-known artists, catering more to local audiences, and adding technological enhancements to attract nontraditional visitors.”

Hospitality and accessibility are both factors museum directors are considering when bringing people through their doors.

8 great museums your children will love

If you’ve been itching to visit a museum or two, the summer is a great time to plan a visit. Here is a list of popular museums that your kids will love:

Museums in Utah

If you’re a Utah local, there are plenty of museums to explore close to home: