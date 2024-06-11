People walk along the shoreline in Navarre Beach, Fla., on Wednesday March 27, 2013. Authorities are warning of shark dangers this weekend along Florida’s Gulf Coast, where three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks Friday, June 7, 2024.

In a very rare and shocking occurrence, three people were attacked by sharks last Friday off the coast of Florida. According to The Washington Post, the first attack took place around 1:20 p.m., when one woman “was bit near WaterSound Beach.”

Around an hour and a half later, two teenage girls were attacked and received injuries.

The first victim, a 45-year old woman, suffered severe injuries to her arm and midsection, necessitating an amputation to part of her left arm, per USA Today. The other two victims — 15- and 17-year-old girls — “were attacked less than 4 miles up the coast in Fort Walton as they swam in waist-deep water with a group of friends.”

While one girl received minor injuries to her foot, the other sustained far more significant wounds. According to The Guardian, Lulu Gribbin, one of the teenage girls, lost two-thirds of the blood in her body and her left hand.

Doctors also had to amputate a part of her right leg. Lulu’s mother, Ann Blair Gribbin, in her details of the attack, said that Lulu was put on a ventilator temporarily before breathing on her own.

“Once she was settled her first words to us were, ‘I made it,’” said Gribbin. “And boy she did.”

Gavin Naylor, who is the director of the shark research program at the Florida Museum of Natural History, told The Washington Post that the shark attacks were likely a result of “the presence of menhaden fish.”

Sharks reportedly “chased and ate the small fish as dozens swam near the shore.” Naylor speculates that some visitors to the beach may have been in their path.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, shark attacks — especially ones like these — are relatively rare. Last year, their International Shark Attack File confirmed 69 “unprovoked” shark bites and 22 “provoked” bites on humans.

How to protect yourself against a shark attack

Because the summertime is a popular season to hit the beaches, learning some safety tips might come in handy before getting in the water. The Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File offers some suggestions in case a shark is around.

Stay near the shore.

Swim with a friend.

Avoid swimming in the same area as schools of fish.

Don’t wear jewelry.

Do not swim at dawn or dusk. Gavin Naylor shared with The Washington Post that typically, “most shark bites are reported in the morning or night, when their prey fish are most active.”

Avoid splashing too much.

If a shark gets a little too close, remember these tips: