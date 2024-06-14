This July 6, 2011, file photo shows a grizzly bear roaming near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A nature photographer captured a rare wildlife encounter on video while hiking through Yellowstone National Park earlier this month — a grizzly bear with quintuplets.

A nature photographer captured a rare wildlife encounter on video while hiking through Yellowstone National Park earlier this month — a grizzly bear with quintuplets.

“This video contains an extremely rare encounter with a mom grizzly and 5 cubs,” the caption for the video said. “This is my video recorded on June 5, 2024 at the Specimen Ridge/Agate Creek trail junction. I don’t think there is any other video of a grizzly with 5 cubs in Yellowstone National Park.”

The 16-minute video, filmed by Stan Mills, features various animals at Yellowstone. The family of bears appears around the two-minute mark.

“These grizzlies were walking towards the right when I came over a little mound and spotted them,” Mills prefaced the video by saying. “The mother spotted me while I was getting my camera out.”

The footage shows the mother bear standing on her hind legs, curiously observing Mills from a distance. She then walks away with her cubs chasing after her, occasionally glancing back at the lone photographer.

Mills noted that the bear spray he carried would be useless if he had to use it due to the strong winds.

He did not encroach too much on the mother bear. After capturing the short video, he turned back and kept a wide berth.

“I turned around because that mom and cubs were right there in front of me,” he said.

The encounter is exceptionally rare as grizzly bears typically do not have litters of that size.

“Five cubs in a litter are the most we have ever observed in the park, at least from 1959 to present (the period of the park’s history we have good records for),” Linda Veress with Yellowstone National Park told KKTV 11 News. “In Yellowstone, the average litter size for grizzly bears is 2 cubs. Approximately 49% of cubs survive their first year.”