Several states in the U.S. have already experienced record-breaking heat this summer, as the Deseret News previously reported. California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah are experiencing heat warnings and more hot-day predictions.
The East Coast is warming up, as well. A recent social media post from the National Weather Service advised people after forecasting temperature records: “Stay Cool. Hydrate. Check on neighbors.”
While it’s important for people to stay cool during the daytime, summer nights are important to remember. According to Healthline, “Falling and staying asleep may feel more difficult during the long summer days. This is due to an increase in daylight hours, higher temperatures, and lifestyle factors, like more time socializing.”
With rising temperatures, it may be difficult for people to maintain a good sleep routine. Knowing how to stay cool at night will make all the difference in the quality of sleep you get.
Tips for sleeping when it’s hot
- Keep your room cool. Utilize air conditioning or a fan to get cool air circulating. Keep the curtains closed and the blinds down. Dr. Justin Fiala, a sleep medicine specialist, told The New York Times that “increasing the airflow across the surface area of your body helps to offload heat.”
- Keep yourself hydrated. Throughout the day, make sure you drink plenty of water. Sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta told CNN that drinking water an hour or two before bed isn’t advised, otherwise “you’ll end up waking yourself in the night to go to the bathroom.” He said to instead “try sucking on ice cubes before bed.”
- Use light sheets and bedding. According to The New York Times, one way to keep cool is to use a “light sheet” or “summer comforter” that’s easy to move around under.
- Eat lighter for your last meal of the day. Avoiding heavy foods will help you sleep better, according to CNN.
- Choose your drinks wisely. The BBC recommends being careful about drinking too much alcohol, which contributes to poor sleep. Soft drinks may also negatively affect your quality of sleep.
- Keep a good sleep routine. According to Healthline, relaxation is an important skill to develop, especially during the summer months. Consider working on a habit — like journal-writing or reading a book — in order to unwind and destress before bedtime.