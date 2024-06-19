A woman sleeps. With rising temperatures, it may be difficult for people to maintain a good sleep routine. Knowing how to stay cool at night will make all the difference in the quality of sleep you get.

Several states in the U.S. have already experienced record-breaking heat this summer, as the Deseret News previously reported. California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah are experiencing heat warnings and more hot-day predictions.

The East Coast is warming up, as well. A recent social media post from the National Weather Service advised people after forecasting temperature records: “Stay Cool. Hydrate. Check on neighbors.”

Related National Weather Service

While it’s important for people to stay cool during the daytime, summer nights are important to remember. According to Healthline, “Falling and staying asleep may feel more difficult during the long summer days. This is due to an increase in daylight hours, higher temperatures, and lifestyle factors, like more time socializing.”

With rising temperatures, it may be difficult for people to maintain a good sleep routine. Knowing how to stay cool at night will make all the difference in the quality of sleep you get.

Tips for sleeping when it’s hot