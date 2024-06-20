An adult periodical cicada clings in the sun to flower seeds at Morton Arboretum on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Lisle, Ill. The trillions of cicadas coming out this summer have gained some “superfans” who have shown their support of wildlife in interesting ways.

This summer’s cicadas are particularly special, according to Time. Two different broods are emerging from the ground at the same time — with one brood appearing after 17 years underground and the other after 13 years.

The trillions of cicadas coming out this summer have gained some “superfans” who have shown their support of wildlife in interesting ways.

How are people celebrating cicadas?

Nature lovers everywhere are fascinated by the red-eyed bugs appearing in the Southeast and Midwest. According to The Associated Press, one cicada-loving fan has almost 5,000 photos of the creatures on her phone.

“I’m not really a bug person, but as I look more and more I feel they are adorable,” Mayumi Barrack told The Associated Press. “I just want to document they existed.”

Professor of biology Gene Kritsky is also very enthusiastic about the wave of cicadas. He has been chasing them since 1974 and even wrote a book on the phenomenon of the two kinds of cicadas that have emerged this summer called “A Tale of Two Broods.”

He told The Associated Press that he had a “one-in-a-million” experience when he found a blue-eyed cicada.

Others have celebrated the cicadas in exceptionally unique ways. Chefs have cooked up cicada dishes in their kitchens; artists have created cicada-themed jewelry to sell; a puppeteer created a cicada costume and put on a show for friends and neighbors.

Where are the cicadas located?

Cicadas, according to Time, have a special kind of lifespan. They live in “underground burrows” until they are old enough to rise from the ground. When the soil is warm enough, they emerge and have about four to six weeks to mate.

Females then lay their eggs on tree branches, per the National Museum of National History. Six weeks later, the eggs hatch and the cicadas burrow back into the earth. Depending on the species, they won’t emerge for another 13 or 17 years.

Cicadas are harmless and don’t bite, according to Time. But they are noisy and may damage young trees if cicadas lay their eggs in them. If you are concerned about your trees, consider covering them with mesh. Cicadas are not harmful to fruit or flowers and are a considerable food source for birds and other creatures.

“Cicadas will become a sight to see across several states, though as few as two — Illinois and Indiana — will be able to see both broods,” per Time.

“Brood XIII will be seen in states like Iowa, Wisconsin and possibly even Michigan. Brood XIX will emerge in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.”