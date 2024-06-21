McDonald's assistant store manager Liz Colon prepares french fries at the restaurant in Midvale, Utah, on Tuesday, April 19, 2011. Now through the end of 2024, McDonald’s customers can get a free order of medium fries every Friday

McDonald’s is bringing back free fries Friday.

Starting Friday, June 21, McDonald’s customers can get a free order of medium fries when they spend $1. The deal will be available every Friday through the end of the year. Customers can access the deal through the McDonald’s app.

“We heard our fans loud and clear — they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “Value has always been part of our DNA. We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app.”

There are 28 more Fridays in 2024 (including today) — so that means 28 more opportunities to take advantage of McDonald’s free fries Friday.

Additionally, on Saturday, July 13, in honor of National French Fry Day, the fast-food chain is offering all customers a free order of any size fries, no purchase necessary. The deal is only available to customers with the McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s also rolled out a new $5 meal deal. Beginning on Monday, June 25, McDonald’s is offering a $5 value meal deal for a limited time, per a McDonald’s press release.

The $5 meal includes:

A choice of McDouble or McChicken sandwich

Small fry

4-piece Chicken McNuggets

Small drink

“Affordable prices and creating memorable moments are what McDonald’s is all about,” said John Palmaccio, McDonald’s owner/operator and Operator’s National Advertising fund chair, per a press release. “It’s our responsibility to deliver great value to our local communities when they need it most. The $5 Meal Deal is the perfect complement to the everyday local deals customers can find in store and on the app.”