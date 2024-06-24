McShaker Fries are pictured. Flavors are inspired by Churros and Masala, Ramen and Tzatziki.

McDonald’s Canada recently unveiled McShaker french fries, or french fries that come with their own creative seasoning packets, per Parade.

The new flavors have left American customers envious.

“I would love for McDonald’s in the United States to have the French fry seasonings as well,” commented one American McDonald’s fan on social media. Another user tagged McDonald’s, commenting, “why is this not in the U.S.”

What are the new flavors? Are they coming to the United States?

While only available for a limited time, McDonald’s Canada McShaker fries aim to bring an international experience to customers, according to the official press release.

Churro and masala seasoning packets were introduced last month, bringing traditional Mexican and Indian flavors to McDonald’s, respectively. On June 18, ramen and tzatziki, or Japanese and Greek flavors, joined the lineup.

To enjoy the flavored fries, you just add a seasoning packet to your french fry bag, shake it up and then enjoy.

Canada is also enjoying a host of other unique menu items that United States customers can’t get right now, according to Instagram food reviewer Snackolator. These include the Cookie Dough McFlurry and the Strawberry Cheesecake McFlurry, in addition to other products.

While American customers are jealous, McDonald’s has indicated no intentions to expand these products to the United States anytime soon, according to Fast Food Club. Nevertheless, many fans remain hopeful that they will in the coming months.

How to make your own McShaker fries

The beauty of McShaker fries is that you can add your own seasoning packet to the french fries. Before stirring up any of these seasonings, be sure to fry up your favorite french fry brand.